Jobless rate rises to 5.8%, economy adds modest 25,000 jobs in November

Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent in November as the economy added 25,000 jobs.

Canada's unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in October.

After a robust bounce back from the pandemic, the job market has cooled this year as high interest rates weigh on businesses.

Forecasters expect this trend to continue as the economy struggles to grow and interest rates remain elevated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.