Business

    • Grocery code of conduct won't drive prices higher, Sobeys chief executive says

    Sobeys President and CEO Michael Medline arrives for a meeting on the growing cost of food in Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Sobeys President and CEO Michael Medline arrives for a meeting on the growing cost of food in Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Share
    TORONTO -

    Empire Co. Ltd. chief executive Michael Medline said there's no evidence that a grocery code of conduct would raise food prices for Canadians.

    The president and CEO of Sobeys' parent company made the comment at a Retail Council of Canada event in Toronto on Tuesday.

    Medline, who was the first retailer to speak out in favour of a code, said he wouldn't support a grocery code of conduct for his industry if he thought it would make retail prices higher.

    He said he hopes the grocery code could lead to lower food prices in the future, but added it's not a panacea "for all the issues that drive up prices."

    Last fall, Loblaw and Walmart said they wouldn't sign on to the code as currently drafted, stalling progress as the agreement neared completion.

    Proponents of the code say it will help level the playing field for suppliers and smaller grocery retailers by introducing rules for negotiations between industry players, including retailers and suppliers. It would also include a dispute resolution process.

    But Loblaw and Walmart have said they are concerned it would raise food prices for Canadians.

    The impasse has led to talk of the code being made mandatory instead of voluntary, with the House of Commons committee tasked with studying food prices telling Loblaw and Walmart that if they don't sign on, the committee will recommend the code be made law.

    Medline said he's frustrated at how long the code has taken, but still believes there's a way to keep it industry-led instead of bringing in legislation.

    "It's high time this was brought to a close," he said.

    There's no code without all the retailers, added Medline in an interview after the event.

    "I think everyone's caught in a bit of a stalemate right now trying to figure out how to put pressure on the parties that won't sign," he said.

    "I think it's a bit of a game of chicken here."

    Discussions about the code are ongoing with all retailers, said Doug Nathanson, Empire's executive vice-president, chief development officer and general counsel, in an interview.

    "We're not giving up, so it's not at a standstill. We're trying to get everyone's consensus," said Nathanson.

    Medline said he believes the code represents a better way to do business. Having come to the grocery industry from Canadian Tire, he said he was surprised to learn of some the practices that were rampant in the sector.

    "I was just shocked coming into grocery ... how the industry did business," he said.

    These included fees such as the ones introduced by Loblaw and Walmart on suppliers in 2020 to help pay for infrastructure investments.

    While talk of a code preceded that, Medline said he thinks that was the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back, finally pushing the industry to start developing a code.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?

    Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News