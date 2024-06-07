Feds propose raft of changes to cannabis rules to reduce regulatory burden

BREAKING Canadian businessman Frank Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation
Canadian businessman Frank Stronach has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults that spanned over four decades.
The federal government is proposing a raft of changes to cannabis regulations ranging from packaging to reporting requirements in an effort to reduce the regulatory burden.
Outlined in the latest Canada Gazette released Friday, Health Canada said the changes will mean about $41 million in annualized net benefits in terms of administrative and compliance cost savings.
"Health Canada recognizes that there may be regulatory measures that could be made more efficient and streamlined without compromising the public health and public safety objectives."
Proposed packaging changes include allowing the lids and containers of cannabis products to be different colours, permitting cut-out windows or transparent packaging so that consumers can see the product before buying, and allowing QR codes so buyers are able to find more information.
Producers would also be able to package multiple products together as long as the package is still under the 30-gram limit, and products inside also meet packaging requirements. The change would mean producers could sell higher quantities of edibles in one outer package.
Images or information on the packaging would still generally not be allowed, but the rules would be eased to permit adding something specifc if other statues require it, such as the recycling icon.
The easing of rules would also mean producers no longer have to provide paper copies of information sheets to retailers, wouldn't have to submit a notice to government on every new dried or fresh cannabis product they want to sell, and the sale and distribution of cannabis pollen would be allowed.
Producers also wouldn't need to report annually on promotional efforts, and would no longer need to report on cultivation waste.
The changes come as the cannabis industry has faced numerous headwinds, bankruptcies and market consolidation following legalization in 2018.
A group convened by the federal government to study the legislation that made cannabis legal earlier this year made 54 recommendations the updates that range from packaging and labelling rule changes to a review of the excise taxes charged to pot producers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.
A low-calorie sweetener called xylitol used in many reduced-sugar foods and consumer products such as gum and toothpaste may be linked to nearly twice the risk of heart attacks, stroke and death in people who consume the highest levels of the sweetener, a new study found.
The chief of pediatric surgery at McMaster Children's Hospital says the deaths following tonsil and adenoid surgeries at his hospital are 'tragic' and 'very rare.'
The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.
The wedding of 33-year-old Hugh Grosvenor, one of Britain's wealthiest landowners, to his partner Olivia Henson, 31, is one of the high-society events of the year in Britain.
U.S. officials are investigating "reports of a plane crash" in the Salish Sea on Friday.
In an update on Friday morning, Calgary officials are urging the public to follow all the guidelines around water conservation because at the current rate of consumption, the city could run out of water.
Winnipeg's cycling community is outraged following the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old cyclist on Wellington Crescent on Thursday.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron exchanged messages and held a video call with someone purporting to be former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, but the interactions were later determined to be a hoax, the foreign office said on Friday.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked by a man, who has since been arrested, in the capital city of Copenhagen on Friday, her office said in a statement to CNN.
Greek police say an ongoing major search and rescue operation on the small eastern Aegean island of Symi has still not located British doctor and television presenter Michael Mosley, who went missing on Wednesday afternoon after reportedly going for a walk.
For one shining moment this week, the ongoing political crises in the United States were swept away by the comedic power of one cherubic and wildly exuberant six-year-old.
Google announced which organization it has selected to distribute the $100 million the tech giant has promised to Canadian news companies Friday.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Conservative MP Brad Redekopp apologized in the House of Commons on Thursday after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender's criminal record to his race.
A mother whose18-year-old son was addicted to Xanax and Percocet now drives Uber so she can use the service as a platform to educate riders about addiction and overdose prevention. She's driven on more than 9,000 trips.
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
The Hubble space telescope slipped into a hibernating state more than a week ago when one of its three remaining gyroscopes -- part of the pointing system -- malfunctioned.
Ecuador may have a 46-year-old woman representing the small Andean nation in the Miss Universe beauty pageant later this year.
Twenty-five years ago, a small, low-budget German film by the name of 'Run Lola Run' took the world by storm. Looking back, its director sees parallels between his visionary movie and the multiverse films that have become tentpole blockbusters today.
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
They are called zombies, companies so laden with debt that they are just stumbling by on the brink of survival, barely able to pay even the interest on their loans and often just a bad business hit away from dying off for good.
The trend of the use of antiperspirant spray on the entire body to eliminate the bacteria that causes the bad smell when you sweat is sparking debate among specialists.
The colour of your child’s swimsuit could impact their safety at a swimming pool or the beach. That’s according to water safety experts who have taken a close look at how the hue of swimwear may influence how visible a child is under water.
Experts share some tips on staying safe, communicating and setting limits on social media -- for kids as well as their parents.
Mike Tyson’s return to boxing will now take place on November 15, after his fight against Jake Paul was postponed due to the former world heavyweight champion experiencing a medical issue.
Sergio Castillo can go back to kicking a normal football. The CFL announced Friday that, effective immediately, teams will decide before games if their kickers and punters will use the league's chipped footballs or others of their own choosing.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in "a series of alleged indecent acts" near a middle school in their city.
Criminal charges have been approved against the co-founders of an unsanctioned compassion club in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, police announced Friday.
The union that represents 9,000 CBSA workers said Friday they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.
The rescheduled dates for an art exhibit featuring works from the artist ‘Banksy’ have arrived, but ticketholders say they still have not received any information from the company putting the show on.
Following a major water main break and calls from the city to reduce water consumption, some Calgary businesses are making extra efforts to conserve.
Two baby cubs of a beloved white grizzly were killed Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Yoho National Park.
The Ottawa Police Service is warning residents of the possibility that a Quebec man who's among Bolo program's top 25 most wanted suspects could be in Ottawa.
The Glebe Community Association's legal challenge to the City of Ottawa's redevelopment of Lansdowne Park has been halted by the Ontario government new housing legislation designed to cut red tape and build homes faster.
The National Assembly spring session in Quebec City is over, but, before the summer break, Premier Francois Legault announced a new commission that will look at how to strengthen Quebec powers within Canada.
The projected end date for renovations on Montreal's Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel will be postponed by a year — in 2027 — because the 'work has been more complex than we expected,' Quebec's transport minister said Friday.
A thunderstorm watch for Montreal ended early Friday evening but there is still a chance of some rain during Gran Prix weekend.
From fires to flurries, it’s been quite the spring in Fort McMurray. Just weeks after parts of the city were evacuated due to wildfires, the area was hit with a rare June snowfall Friday morning.
Oilers excitement knows no bounds as fans cheer from all over the world, but one Edmonton-born rapper's fandom goes beyond the cheers.
Shhhhhhh! Don't tell thieves there will potentially be thousands upon thousands of dollars worth of jewellry to steal on Saturday between noon and 1:30 at the Commonwealth Stadium fieldhouse.
A First Nation in Nova Scotia is purchasing two shipyards in the province, saying the acquisitions will position the band to compete for federal contracts, including those from the Defence Department.
According to the study, data gathered show the average rental asking price in Nova Scotia jumped by 17.1 per cent, year over year, nearly doubling the national average that increased by 9.3 percent
The Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League entry draft starts Friday night at Moncton’s Avenir Centre and, for the first time, it’s a two-day event.
Winnipeg's cycling community is outraged following the hit-and-run death of a 61-year-old cyclist on Wellington Crescent on Thursday.
Brandon authorities are investigating a Friday morning blaze at a popular chain store that is believed to be arson.
A Manitoba pride march and rally is serving up a message of love and acceptance after a food truck vendor set to take part in the event was threatened this week.
With Canada's average rent now higher than it has ever been, significant year-over-year increases in Saskatchewan are being seen as a major factor.
A Moose Jaw man has been charged in a collision in Regina that sent a pedestrian to hospital on Thursday.
Saskatchewan is calling on the federal government to implement restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for voice cloning in unsolicited communications.
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
A woman in Kitchener living on disability benefits is sharing just how hard the process is, and hoping more can be done to help.
There’s new hope for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, nearly nine months after the organization declared bankruptcy.
A Saskatoon judge has ruled a woman’s admission to consuming drugs before a fatal crash can be used in her trial.
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
Three people from Kapuskasing and Val Rita in northern Ontario have been fined and banned from hunting for 26 years for moose hunting violations in 2023.
A search is underway in Quetico Provincial Park, located west of Thunder Bay, Ont., for a missing canoeist.
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash northwest of Simcoe. Around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, OPP responded to the intersection of Windham East Quarter Line Road and Windham Road 9 in Norfolk County.
A tenants’ advocacy group believes the draft licensing by-law prepared by city staff is a good step towards preventing so-called ‘renovictions.’
Less than two years after winning his first provincial election, Rob Flack is now a minister in Premier Doug Ford's cabinet.
The woman found guilty in a fatal hit-and-run in Springwater Township was handed a conditional sentence on Friday, including house arrest.
CTV News has learned a Barrie police officer is charged with a second count of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act stemming from an on-duty internal incident.
Carol Sherrit won the top prize, worth $100,000, with the Instant Bingo Doubler scratch ticket her son purchased at Petro Canada on Coldwater Road in Orillia.
The Canada Border Service Agency is experiencing longer than normal delays at the Windsor-Detroit border,, despite strike action being put on hold until next week.
Windsor police have arrested two people and seized almost $200,000 in illegal drugs in east Windsor.
A Windsor jury has reached a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of a Toronto man.
U.S. officials are investigating "reports of a plane crash" in the Salish Sea on Friday.
British Columbia will be replacing its fleet of air ambulance planes by the fall of next year, Premier David Eby said.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Officials at Sault College are looking for ways to deal with a $5.7 million deficit – without having to make staffing cuts.
While a number of Canadians prefer to do their daily banking online, a recent survey shows most would not want to see their local branch close.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
