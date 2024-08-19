CFIB says work stoppage this week at CN and CPKC would hurt businesses

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says a potential work stoppage at Canada's major railways this week could be devastating for small businesses.

The business association says many small businesses rely on rail services to send and receive goods, products and essential materials.

CFIB says the shutdowns could also disrupt public transit and commuting to big cities such as Toronto or Montreal.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co. both face the potential for a work stoppage on Thursday if they are unable to reach deals with workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

Workers at CPKC have served strike notice that would see them walk off the job as of 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, while CN has said it intends to lock out workers at the same time unless an agreement or binding arbitration is achieved.

Both CPKC and CN have been halting shipments in preparation for potential work stoppages by a combined 9,300 workers at the two railways.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.