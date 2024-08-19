Business

    • CFIB says work stoppage this week at CN and CPKC would hurt businesses

    A CN Rail train moves cargo containers at the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A CN Rail train moves cargo containers at the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says a potential work stoppage at Canada's major railways this week could be devastating for small businesses.

    The business association says many small businesses rely on rail services to send and receive goods, products and essential materials.

    CFIB says the shutdowns could also disrupt public transit and commuting to big cities such as Toronto or Montreal.

    Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co. both face the potential for a work stoppage on Thursday if they are unable to reach deals with workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference.

    Workers at CPKC have served strike notice that would see them walk off the job as of 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, while CN has said it intends to lock out workers at the same time unless an agreement or binding arbitration is achieved.

    Both CPKC and CN have been halting shipments in preparation for potential work stoppages by a combined 9,300 workers at the two railways.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Phil Donahue, pioneer of the daytime talk show, dies at age 88

    Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News