Business

    • Canada Post union presents new offers to management

    A Canada Post delivery truck leaves their depot in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi) A Canada Post delivery truck leaves their depot in Montreal on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it's presented another pair of offers to Canada Post as the two sides work to prevent a labour disruption.

    The union's offers ask for a total of 22 per cent in wage gains over four years for urban, rural and suburban workers.

    The workers have voted in favour of a strike if a deal can't be reached.

    A cooling-off period in talks ended Saturday, but the union has not given notice of intent to strike yet.

    However, it has previously said it "won't shy away from taking the next step" if there is no real movement at the bargaining table.

    Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon met last Thursday with the two sides to encourage them to reach a negotiated settlement.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • How to help your tropical plants survive the winter blues

      Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News