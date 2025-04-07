ADVERTISEMENT

Government social services are 'significant agent' of colonialism, N.L. inquiry hears

By The Canadian Press

Public art adorns a water tower in Sheshatshiu, N.L., May 10, 2023. A public inquiry into the treatment and experiences of Innu children in care in Newfoundland and Labrador resumed in Sheshatshiu on April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie


















