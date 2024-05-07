Ford to recall some pickup trucks in Canada over tail light failure

Ford is set to recall Maverick pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.

According to the automaker, an onboard computer on certain 2022 to 2024 Maverick models can falsely detect too much current, causing one or both tail lights to remain dark while driving.

"Rear position lamps that fail to illuminate can cause reduced visibility to other drivers in dark conditions, increasing the risk of a collision," a report published by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration explains.

Nearly 243,000 Maverick pickups are being recalled in the U.S. over the issue. The Canadian recall has not been officially announced by Ford or Transport Canada and it is not yet known how many vehicles will be affected in Canada.

When announcing the U.S. recall on May 1, Ford said there have been no reports of crashes or injuries linked to the problem, and that other external lights on the small pickups will still function.

"Yes, this will impact Canada," a Ford spokesperson confirmed in an email to CTVNews.ca.

Transport Canada maintains an online motor vehicle safety recall database, which can be searched for updates.

"When Transport Canada is notified of a recall from a vehicle manufacturer, Transport Canada shares the information in the database," a Transport Canada spokesperson explained in an email to CTVNews.ca.

"Transport Canada recommends that all vehicle owners register their vehicle with the manufacturer to ensure they are notified when a safety recall is issued, and to make arrangements to have any recalls repaired as soon as possible when they are notified to do so."

Ford says dealers will be able to update vehicle software to fix the problem.

Ford Mavericks from 2022 to 2024 are also currently subject to at least 15 recalls in Canada for issues impacting everything from brakes to airbags to engines.

With files from The Associated Press