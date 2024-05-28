Entertainment

    • Sarah McLachlan and Tom Cochrane among Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees

    Sarah McLachlan performs during WE Day in Toronto on Thursday September 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Sarah McLachlan performs during WE Day in Toronto on Thursday September 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    TORONTO -

    Sarah McLachlan, Tom Cochrane and two members of Blue Rodeo are among the latest inductees into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

    Organizers announced Tuesday the musical creators will be toasted during an induction ceremony at Toronto's Massey Hall on Sept. 28, with presenters and performers still to be announced.

    McLachlan is known for penning her biggest hit "Angel" and co-writing "I Will Remember You," while Cochrane wrote his rollicking classic "Life is a Highway," which found a second life in the hands of Nashville act Rascal Flatts.

    Blue Rodeo's Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, who share songwriting duties in their country-rock act, will be honoured together while Quebec singer Diane Tell rounds out the names being recognized.

    Cuddy and Keelor were the masterminds of Blue Rodeo favourites that include "Try" and "Lost Together," while Tell wrote the controversial 1981 French-Canadian classic "Si j'etais un homme," which translates as "If I Were a Man."

    Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public Friday through Ticketmaster.

    The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame selects new inductees every two years. Its most recent round of names included Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster.

