Climate and Environment

    • Severe thunderstorms, 15 cm of snow: Canadian weather forecast highlights

    Share

    Well into spring, some parts of Canada could experience a wintry comeback, while others are bracing for severe thunderstorms, according to local forecasts.

    Severe thunderstorms that plagued Ontario, Quebec and parts of the U.S. Monday have travelled east, according to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

    As the northeastern U.S. gets its share of thunder and lightning, Maritimes provinces along the border can expect heavy rain and severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning and then strong winds later in the day.

    Damaging winds at speeds up to 100 km/h are predicted for Cape Breton, N.S., and southwest Newfoundland and Labrador.

    Residents in northern Quebec might have to pull out their warmer jackets as wintry weather conditions are expected along the border with Labrador. A special weather alert advises the storm could bring 15 centimetres of snow, McEwen said. A frost advisory is in effect in eastern Quebec in areas including Val-d'Or, La Sarre and Ville-Marie

    In the west, a reduced air quality alert was issued for northeastern B.C. and will likely be in effect for the next 24 to 48 hours.

    McEwen said a severe storm day is likely for Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News