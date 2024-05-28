Severe thunderstorms, 15 cm of snow: Canadian weather forecast highlights

Well into spring, some parts of Canada could experience a wintry comeback, while others are bracing for severe thunderstorms, according to local forecasts.

Severe thunderstorms that plagued Ontario, Quebec and parts of the U.S. Monday have travelled east, according to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

As the northeastern U.S. gets its share of thunder and lightning, Maritimes provinces along the border can expect heavy rain and severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning and then strong winds later in the day.

Damaging winds at speeds up to 100 km/h are predicted for Cape Breton, N.S., and southwest Newfoundland and Labrador.

Residents in northern Quebec might have to pull out their warmer jackets as wintry weather conditions are expected along the border with Labrador. A special weather alert advises the storm could bring 15 centimetres of snow, McEwen said. A frost advisory is in effect in eastern Quebec in areas including Val-d'Or, La Sarre and Ville-Marie

In the west, a reduced air quality alert was issued for northeastern B.C. and will likely be in effect for the next 24 to 48 hours.

McEwen said a severe storm day is likely for Saskatchewan on Wednesday.