Business

    • Scotiabank reports $2.09B Q2 profit, down from $2.15B a year earlier

    Scotiabank signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj Scotiabank signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    Share

    The Bank of Nova Scotia reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it set aside more money for loan losses.

    The bank said Tuesday its net income fell to $2.09 billion or $1.57 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $2.15 billion or $1.68 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled $8.35 billion, up from $7.91 billion a year earlier.

    The bank's provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.01 billion, up from $709 million in the same quarter last year.

    On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.58 per diluted share in its latest quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.69 per diluted share a year earlier.

    The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of $1.56 per share, according to data provided by LSEG Data & Analytics.

    "The bank delivered solid results this quarter against a backdrop of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, reporting positive operating leverage driven by revenue growth and continued expense discipline," Scotiabank chief executive Scott Thomson said in a statement.

    Scotiabank said its net income attributable to equity holders for its Canadian banking business totalled $1.01 billion, down from $1.06 billion a year earlier primarily to a higher provision for credit losses and non-interest expenses, partly offset by higher revenues.

    Meanwhile, it said its international banking operations earned net income attributable to equity holders of $671 million, up from $636 million in the same quarter last year.

    The bank's global wealth management business earned $380 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $353 million a year earlier, while its global banking and markets business earned $428 million in net income attributable to equity holders, up from $401 million a year ago.

    Scotiabank's "other" category reported a net loss attributable to equity holders of $421 million in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of $323 million last year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News