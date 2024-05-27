Politics

    • Spy watchdog's foreign interference review finds 'unacceptable gaps' in accountability

    A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, Canada. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa, Canada. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The national spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Public Safety Canada lacked a system for tracking who received and read specific intelligence on foreign interference, creating "unacceptable gaps in accountability."

    In a report made public late today, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency also says CSIS's dissemination of intelligence on political foreign interference was inconsistent during the last two general elections.

    In addition, those who received the intelligence did not always understand its significance or how to integrate the findings into their policy analysis and decision-making.

    There was also disagreement between intelligence units and senior public servants as to whether activities described in intelligence briefs amounted to foreign interference or legitimate diplomatic activity. 

    Senior public servants and the national security and intelligence adviser sometimes did not agree on whether intelligence assessments should be shared with the political executive, resulting in two products not reaching politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    The watchdog recommends the security adviser's role, including with respect to decisions about the circulation of intelligence, be spelled out in law. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News