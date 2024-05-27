Spy watchdog's foreign interference review finds 'unacceptable gaps' in accountability
The national spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Public Safety Canada lacked a system for tracking who received and read specific intelligence on foreign interference, creating "unacceptable gaps in accountability."
In a report made public late today, the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency also says CSIS's dissemination of intelligence on political foreign interference was inconsistent during the last two general elections.
In addition, those who received the intelligence did not always understand its significance or how to integrate the findings into their policy analysis and decision-making.
There was also disagreement between intelligence units and senior public servants as to whether activities described in intelligence briefs amounted to foreign interference or legitimate diplomatic activity.
Senior public servants and the national security and intelligence adviser sometimes did not agree on whether intelligence assessments should be shared with the political executive, resulting in two products not reaching politicians, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The watchdog recommends the security adviser's role, including with respect to decisions about the circulation of intelligence, be spelled out in law.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Teen was doing homework at family's Mississauga, Ont. restaurant when gunman opened fire: testimony
The 13-year-old sister of a young man killed in the attack on her family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 took the stand in a Brampton courthouse on Monday to describe the terrifying moments of coming under fire.
'Repetitive partisan conduct': Conservatives to force vote on ousting Speaker Greg Fergus
The federal Conservatives have advanced a motion that will force MPs to vote on whether to oust Greg Fergus as House of Commons Speaker, after MPs' deputy adjudicator ruled Monday that the Liberal member's allegedly errant partisan event invite required urgent attention.
Trial for B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife begins
The trial for a Langley man accused of killing his wife began Monday, with the prosecutor laying out a disturbing series of facts agreed upon by both Crown and defence.
Henrique to play in Game 3 of Western Conference final; Hintz a game-time decision
Adam Henrique is set to join the action. Roope Hintz might be doing the same.
What a CBSA strike could look like, according to an expert
Slowed or interrupted travel, the passing of goods and significantly restricted borders should be expected if Canadian border workers take upcoming strike action.
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
Severe thunderstorms, tornado watch in some areas of Canada. Here's where
Depending on where you live, you can expect to get a mixed bag of weather this week, as local forecasts predict heavy rain, strong wind, severe thunderstorms and even snowfall across some areas of Canada.
B.C. senior prepares to move due to devastating effects of fraud
A Courtenay, B.C., senior is downsizing and packing to move as she comes to accept she can no longer afford to stay in her home, after falling victim to a scam that robbed her of her life savings worth more than $100,000.
Israel close to approving Gaza reunification program before Rafah invasion: Miller
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Israel seemed to be on the verge of approving a program to get Palestinian relatives of Canadians out of the Gaza Strip before the country's invasion of the town of Rafah.
Guilty plea entered in deadly Vancouver home invasion
The second of two men charged in the death of a Vancouver senior during a 2021 home invasion has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Coroner's inquest begins in death of Indigenous man shot by northern Ont. police
Three northern Ont. police officers who shot and killed an Indigenous man four years ago were cleared of wrongdoing and now a coroner's inquest is underway to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' GTA auto theft operation: police
Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a 'highly orchestrated criminal operation.'
Judge approves UQAM's injunction against pro-Palestinian encampment
A judge has approved, in part, UQAM's request for a provisional injunction against the pro-Palestinian encampment on its grounds.
Tornado touches down west of the Island of Montreal
Emergency services in the town of Rigaud, Que. are investigating after a tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Popular California beach closed for the holiday after shark bumped surfer off his board
A two mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch of a popular Southern California beach was closed for the Memorial Day holiday after a shark bumped a surfer off his board the night before, authorities said.
North Korean rocket carrying its second spy satellite explodes in mid-air
A North Korean rocket carrying its second spy satellite exploded midair on Monday, state media reported, after its neighbours strongly rebuked its planned launch.
Mexican government says the arm of a 19th century mummy came off after mishandling by museum staff
Mexico's federal archaeology agency on Monday accused the conservative-governed city of Guanajuato of mistreating one of the country’s famous mummified 19th century bodies.
Iran further increases its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels
Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels, according to a confidential report on Monday by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the latest in Tehran's attempts to steadily exert pressure on the international community.
At least 4 killed and 1 injured in building collapse in eastern China, state media says
Chinese state media says at least four people have been reported dead in a building collapse in the eastern province of Anhui.
Donor fatigue persists as nations commit around US$8.1 billion for conflict-hit Syrians
International donors meeting in Brussels said Monday they will commit 7.5 billion euros (US$8.1 billion) in both grants and loans to support Syrians battered by war, poverty, and hunger for the rest of this year and beyond.
'Decades-long fight': MPs unanimously pass 'anti-scab' legislation
A bill that would ban federal employers from using replacement workers or 'scabs' during lockouts or strikes passed the House of Commons unanimously on Monday.
Canadian politicians appear to be facing increased harassment, intimidation
Incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting politicians appears to be on the rise.
Province nixes Ottawa paramedic plan to use taxis for some calls
Ottawa paramedics will not be calling on taxis to help transport some non-urgent patients, as the service had initially planned.
Being pregnant is hard work — even metabolically, study shows
It takes a lot of calories to be pregnant — and fewer of the calories are going to the fetus than previously thought, according to a new study.
Kitchener, Ont. woman with incurable cancer pushing province to cover rare cancer drug
A rare cancer treatment could potentially extend the life of an Ontario woman. The problem is, the province won’t approve the pricey drug.
Ottawa working on artificial intelligence strategy for the public service
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says Ottawa is developing a new artificial intelligence strategy for government operations.
Some birds may use 'mental time travel,' study finds
Real quick — what did you have for lunch yesterday? Were you with anyone? Where were you? Can you picture the scene? The ability to remember things that happened to you in the past, especially to go back and recall little incidental details, is a hallmark of what psychologists call episodic memory — and new research indicates that it’s an ability humans may share with birds called Eurasian jays.
Man or machine? Toronto company finds a way to determine how real audio clips are
The Toronto-based research arm of life sciences technology firm Klick Health has found a way to analyze voices in a manner that’s so granular, it can tell whether it's a person or an artificial intelligence-powered machine.
India celebrates historic Grand Prix win at the Cannes Film Festival
Filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history Saturday, as she became the first person from India to clinch the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the second highest prize after the Palme d'Or.
Toronto comedian Mae Martin to host Canadian Screen Awards
Toronto native Mae Martin will host the 2024 Canadian Screen Awards.
Why Canada's big grocery stores are under investigation
Amid mounting outrage over high grocery prices, a retail expert says there's a solution to fostering more competition in the country.
Lobby group says emissions cap would cost oil and gas sector $75B in lost investment
A new report commissioned by an industry lobby group on the federal government's proposed emissions cap stirred up strong reactions from both oil and gas supporters and environmental groups on Monday.
B.C. couple felt like they were 'held hostage' by moving company
A nation-wide moving company that threatened to drive away with a Chilliwack, B.C., couple’s furniture, has compensated the customers nearly $1,000.
Friday's preholiday travel breaks the record for the most airline travellers screened at U.S. airports
A record was broken ahead of the Memorial Day weekend for the number of airline travellers screened at U.S. airports, the Transportation Security Administration said Saturday.
'Forgot how fun this was': Winnipeg man competing in World Pinball Championship
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Chasing cheese wheels or lugging sacks of wool, U.K. competitors embrace quirky extreme races
Dairy-loving daredevils threw caution to the wind Monday for one of Britain’s most extreme annual events: Cheese rolling.
3 players quit Argentina's national women's team after a dispute over pay and conditions
Three players quit Argentina's national women's squad Monday after a dispute over a lack of pay and conditions at a camp ahead of two international friendlies, an unthinkable scenario for the country's World Cup winning men's squad.
New Jets coach Scott Arniel says he's learned lessons since being fired by Columbus
Scott Arniel believes overcoming the lowest point in his career will help him reach higher aspirations with the Winnipeg Jets.
Flying taxis, drones spark high hopes — and safety worries — among Canadians
Canadians feel both 'optimism and concern' over the prospect of flying cars and drones whizzing between remote communities and above city blocks, a new report says.
Canada mulls Chinese EV tariff following U.S. move but is not committing to it
Canada is looking at the massive new U.S. import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month, but is not making any commitment to following suit north of the border.
Their Nissan SUV was parked in the driveway. Then it caught fire and exploded
In the early morning of May 14, Vicki Hill was startled awake by the sound of explosions outside her home in Bethesda, Md. The loud bangs, she learned later, had come from the airbags of the family’s SUV, a 2015 Nissan Murano that was parked in the driveway. It was on fire.
Ottawa U20 ultimate Frisbee players to represent Canada at world championships this summer
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
140-year-old downtown Winnipeg church on brink of collapse
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
'Inspires a sense of adventure': Sask. man conquers Mount Everest
A Saskatchewan man made it to the summit of Mount Everest earlier this month.
New gold mine in northern Ontario could become biggest in Canada
IAMGOLD’s Cote Gold open pit mine, located off Highway 144 between Timmins and Sudbury, had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony this week as production ramps up.
Pomp, circumstance, and Crocs: Barrie, Ont. couple's unforgettable day at Buckingham Palace
When one is extended an invitation to the Royal Garden Party in London, England, there's undoubtedly no shortage of pomp and circumstance. Barrie, Ont. natives Megan Kirk Chang and her husband Brandon experienced just that as they entered the prestigious event hosted at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
Tim Meadows pledges not to shave until the Oilers win the cup, who are the team's other famous fans?
An unlikely celebrity emerged from social media to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers as they face the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
'Near and dear to all filmmakers': Return of Regina's discount theatre bodes well for fans, movie makers alike
The proprietors of Regina's sole discount theatre are aware they're carrying on a significant legacy.
'Best experience ever': B.C. baker on making it to the finals of Netflix's 'Is it Cake?'
When Jujhar Mann said he wanted to be a pastry chef on a grade school career project, he didn't imagine that pursuing his dream would land him on a popular Netflix baking competition.
One dead after Surrey car crash
First responders are at the scene of a fatal car crash in Surrey Monday evening.
'A tight situation right now': B.C. gets D+ on Food Banks Canada's poverty report card
Peng-Sealin Penny is a senior on a pension and finds herself once a month coming to the Mustard Seed Food Bank in downtown Victoria for groceries. She's one of the many who rely on the non-profit to make ends meet.
WATCH: Toronto police release video of suspect vehicle after North York Jewish school hit with gunfire
Toronto police have released new surveillance video as they search for two suspects who opened fire on a Jewish girls' school over the weekend.
Alberta using controversial report to rally against proposed oil and gas emissions cap
Alberta’s government is using a controversial report forecasting a decline in oil and gas production in Canada to rally against the federal government’s proposed greenhouse gas emissions caps.
Alleged Calgary drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Calgary, saying officers were frequently called to the Beddington Heights home because of drug activity.
Tornado watch ends in Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario
Conditions were favourable most of the day Monday for the development of severe thunderstorms, which could have produced tornadoes. All weather watches ended in the region just before 7 p.m.
Cutout of Netanyahu hanged from McGill University's Roddick Gates
A hanging image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was allegedly on display for "several hours" outside McGill University on Sunday.
WEATHER WARNING Quebec tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm watches in effect
Tornado warnings in three regions of Quebec were downgraded to severe thunderstorm warnings within an hour of them being issued.
Stars DJ apologizes for playing La Bamba after Game 2 win over Oilers
The Dallas Stars DJ has apologized for playing La Bamba after the Game 2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
'It's going directly to a child': Blood and plasma donations needed for young boy's livelihood
With National Blood Donor week coming up, parents of children who receive blood transfusions and products are thanking donors for their contributions.
'I am incensed': Specialist, advocate vent frustration over N.B. premier’s post
It’s been three days since New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs lashed out at a sexual health awareness presentation done by Teresa Norris and she’s still upset about it.
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
Retail Council of Canada looks to reduce shoplifting, violence at stores
Canadian businesses and police services are working together to cut down on retail theft and violence.
'It certainly has ramped up': Community centres throughout Winnipeg dealing with uptick in break-ins
Community centres in Winnipeg are ringing alarm bells over what they say is an increase in break-ins.
'An increase that we've noticed': Collisions between vehicles and pedestrians on the rise in Winnipeg
Three pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Winnipeg in as many weeks, and according to the Winnipeg Police Service, these types of incidents are on the rise.
Teen facing multiple assault charges after robbing woman, assaulting police officers
A teenage girl is facing multiple charges after assaulting a female and two officers over the weekend.
Inquest into 2015 death of Haven Dubois begins in Regina
After nine long years of waiting – an inquest into the death of a teen who was found unresponsive in a Regina creek is getting underway.
Passionate Canadian filmmakers celebrate Yorkton's annual Film Festival
Going as far back as 1947, Yorkton Film Festival stands as the longest continuously running film festival in North America.
Riders return to Regina for remainder of training camp
After their final pre-season matchup against the Edmonton Elks over the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to Regina Monday for the remainder of training camp.
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph Lake
A Chihuahua is recovering after she was found abandoned in the holding tank of a public washroom at Guelph Lake.
Another jewelry store robbery at Kitchener mall
Fairview Park Mall has once again been targeted by thieves. Police say four males, armed with hammers, robbed an unnamed store on Monday.
'We feel neglected': Cumberland House calls on government officials to see the road for themselves
Residents of a remote village in Northern Saskatchewan are calling on government officials to visit their community and see their road conditions first hand.
Métis Nation – Sask. creates new treaty document for self-governance
Métis Nation – Saskatchewan (MN–S) has launched a new treaty document that will set the stage for self-governance.
City facing challenges finding sites for homeless shelters
A recent report shows the City of Saskatoon has had some "challenges" identifying potential sites for homeless shelters, but two options are going through a review process.
WATCH Video shows head-on collision avoided on Highway 17 in northern Ont.
A commercial driver is facing a list of charges after video surfaces of a scary near miss involving an off-duty officer and a truck full of cattle in northern Ontario last month, police say.
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights stay unbeaten at Memorial Cup after win over Moose Jaw
The London Knights withheld an early onslaught from a desperate Moose Jaw team to beat the Warriors 5-4 and stay unbeaten at the Memorial Cup in Saginaw, MI.
Teen cyclist charged for riding on Highway 401
A youth cyclist from Southwest Middlesex in facing multiple charges after riding a bicycle on Highway 401.
Woman testifies about alleged sexual encounters with former Woodstock mayor
At the start of his trial this morning at the London Courthouse, former Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.
Crown withdraws anticipated plea deal for OPP officer
There were dramatic moments inside an Orangeville courtroom on Monday as sentencing for an OPP officer accused of assaulting her former boyfriend two years ago was delayed.
17-year-old G2 driver charged with dangerous driving after collision
A young G2 driver faces several criminal charges after a collision in Tay Township over the weekend.
Barrie man embarks on 21-day half marathon to help kids in need
Paul Alexander, a resident of Barrie, is embarking on a unique mission to impact his community positively.
Media successfully argues against publication ban on Windsor murder trial of Toronto man
The media has successfully argued against a publication ban on the Windsor murder trial of a Toronto man.
Councillor's motion to reconsider Roseland development can’t be brought forward: city clerk
A motion put forward by one city councillor to reconsider the city's plan to see a luxury condo be built the Roseland Golf and Curling Club property cannot be presented, according to the city's clerk.
Body of swimmer reported missing found by OPP
OPP have recovered the body of a swimmer who was reported missing on Lake St. Clair. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police found the remains of the 28-year-old man from St. Clair, Michigan.
B.C. universities focus on talks with encamped protesters as others take legal action
Some Canadian universities are taking legal action to end pro-Palestinian encampments on their campuses, but three schools in British Columbia are taking less confrontational approaches.
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge gardeners optimistic amid rain, but summer could still see dry conditions
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
No charges for officers who surveilled Alberta legislature member: watchdog letter
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
Organizers have high hopes as Lethbridge launches collector and entertainment expo
The entertainment and collector expo in Lethbridge got underway Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors meet in the Sault
Immigration is spurring growth across the north and Monday’s meeting of Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors discussed some of the related benefits and challenges.
Canadian politicians appear to be facing increased harassment, intimidation
Incidents of harassment and intimidation targeting politicians appears to be on the rise.
Two active wildfires remain in northeastern Ontario
As of Monday, there were still two active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with no new fires confirmed in the region over the weekend.
After more than 100 years, Newfoundland's unknown soldier returns home
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
Unknown Newfoundland soldier from the First World War heads back home from France after 100 years
Canadian soldiers and government officials arrived in northeastern France this week for a historic mission: returning an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home.