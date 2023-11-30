5 things

    • These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    Five doctors in Ontario are under investigation for their public comments on the Israel-Hamas war, Canada sees an uptick in prescription drug shortages and former U.S. secretary of state Henry Kissinger has died. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    1. Protests: At least five medical doctors in Ontario are under investigation for potential professional misconduct after sharing their views on Israel and the Palestinian territories publicly or through social media.

    2. Last-minute deal: Israel and Hamas agreed Thursday to extend their ceasefire by another day, just minutes before it was set to expire.

    3. Murder plot: U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil, in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

    4. Drug shortage: Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.

    5. Online News Act: The federal government has reached a deal with Google that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform.

    One more thing…

    Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under U.S. presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

    Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State, sits on stage during a reception in Fuerth, Germany, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 to celebrate his 100th birthday. Fuerth is the birthplace of the former US Secretary of State Kissinger. (Daniel Vogl/dpa via AP)

