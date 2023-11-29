Drug shortages eased during peak pandemic years, but they're on the rise again: Health Canada
Canadians trying to access crucial medication last year might have found their prescriptions were harder to fill thanks to an increase in reported drug shortages that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
While the spike represents an increase in the number of shortages and their length compared to 2020 and 2021, however, it actually brings Canada back in line with a trend that goes at least as far back as 2017, when reporting began, according data provided by Health Canada to CTVNews.ca.
It's a trend Jen Belcher, pharmacist and president of strategic initiatives for the Ontario Pharmacists Association, knows well.
"Drug shortages overall over the last five to 10 years…have been really much greater in quantity and severity than we've ever seen before," she told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. "From the children's pain and fever medication last year, cold and flu products, antibiotics, but really, you know, even some critical medications for the cardiovascular events like a nitroglycerin spray."
So far this year, Health Canada has received 2,452 shortage reports, representing 1,673 unique marketed prescription drugs. A drug is considered "in shortage" when its supply does not meet demand. Marketed drugs are those that are sold in Canada – since not all drugs approved in Canada are actually on the market here – and unique shortage reports are what remains after duplicated reports are removed from the total.
"Since the beginning of mandatory reporting legislation, March 2017, an average of 2,556 shortages of marketed prescription drugs has been reported each year, representing an average of 1,840 unique drugs in shortage annually since 2017," the agency wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca.
Between 2017 and 2019, the number of new shortages reported each year remained steady, averaging 230 reports per month. By 2019, however, those shortages were beginning to last longer than they had previously. Then, in 2020 and 2021, something changed.
The average number of new shortages per month dropped to 187, and the duration of those shortages was shorter. Public health experts have theorized that cases of infectious diseases besides COVID-19 dropped during that time, since most Canadians were practicing physical distancing and wearing masks in public, both of which helped prevent the spread of common infections.
In 2022, as pandemic-related restrictions loosened, public health units across the country saw a resurgence of certain bacterial and viral infections. At the same time, Health Canada says, the number of reported drug shortages rose to an average of 222 per month, nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.
"Last year saw an uptick in both the duration of shortages as well as the average monthly number of new shortages," the agency told CTVNews.ca. "So far in 2023, the trends for number of reports and shortage duration are similar to last year."
The agency cites manufacturing disruption, increased demand, delays in shipping, a shortage of an active ingredient and a general "other" as the top five drivers of the current shortages.
As for duration, shipping delays are responsible for the longest-lasting shortages in 2023, followed by "other," good manufacturing practices compliance requirements, shortage of an inactive ingredient, increase in demand, disruption of manufacturing and shortage of an active ingredient.
DRUGS IN SHORTAGE
Fortunately for Canadians, Health Canada noted the majority of reported drug shortages don't ultimately result in any impacts at the patient level.
Dr. Barry Power, chief pharmacist officer at the Canadian Pharmacists Association, confirmed this in an interview with CTVNews.ca.
"At any time there's somewhere around 1,500 active shortages. A lot of those never make it to the pharmacy level," Power told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview.
"Manufacturers are required to register shortages and potential shortages with (DrugShortagesCanada.ca). So it could be that the issue is resolved before the inventory that's in the supply chain is exhausted."
When a drug shortage lasts long enough to affect consumers, however, the results can range from disruptive to disastrous.
PATIENTS LEFT CANVASSING PHARMACIES
Lori McConnell, 68, manages her Type-2 diabetes with Ozempic – at least, she's trying to.
She had been on the medication for 13 weeks when, for the first time, her pharmacy team told her in mid-November that they couldn't fill her prescription. Their supply ran out amid a nation-wide, months-long shortage of the drug.
"People are being prescribed this, but it's not available and your pharmacy and your doctors are telling you to call pharmacies all over the place to find it," she told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Nov. 15.
McConnell switched to Ozempic from her previous prescription, Metformin, in August hoping it would reduce her risk of heart attack or stroke in addition to managing her diabetes.
She struggled with some of the drug's side effects – nausea, vomiting and constipation – for about three months as her body adjusted to the medication. Just as those symptoms were subsiding, she realized just how unstable the drug's supply has become.
Ozempic is administered through a weekly subcutaneous injection, and while some pharmacists have said they're rationing their inventory by dispensing four doses at a time, McConnell has now resorted to canvasing multiple local pharmacies for her next dose on a weekly basis. At one point this month, she was three days late administering the medication.
"Most places, if they do have it, will only give you one pen at a time. It's really hard because I have five refills on my prescription," she said.
"But I'm due for another dose…and I'm having trouble getting another one. And they say it's not going to straighten itself around or become plentiful until January."
McConnell said that if she's forced to stop taking Ozempic and return to her previous prescription, she won't start taking it again once the shortage is resolved. She's not willing to risk enduring the initial side effects of Ozempic a second time.
'GREATEST POTENTIAL IMPACT'
In addition to shortages of medications like Ozempic, there are also 30 Tier 3 shortages as of late November. These are the shortages with the greatest potential impact on Canada's drug supply and health-care system, and right now they include drugs like nitroglycerin for cardiac events, antibiotics, blood thinners and at least one chemotherapy drug.
Other drugs currently on the list include ketamine, calcitonin used to treat osteoporosis, medications to treat severe hypoglycemia, birth control medication Depo-Provera; ophthalmic and anti-inflammatory steroids and seizure medication vigabatrin.
This line graph supplied to CTVNews.ca by Health Canada shows the number of concurrent Tier 3 drug shortages across Canada by month, starting in March 2020 and ending in May 2023. (Health Canada)Last year saw 34 Tier 3 shortages, according to Health Canada.
What makes Tier 3 shortages so disruptive to patients and health-care systems, Belcher said, is that the drugs are used for "very specific purposes and have very few therapeutic alternatives."
For these reasons, Health Canada said it does "everything it can" to prevent shortages when possible and to mitigate their impacts when they do occur, including working with provincial and territorial governments, industry stakeholders, health-care system partners and patient groups.
"Health Canada has a number of tools available to help address and prevent drug shortages," the agency wrote in an email to CTVNews.ca.
"These include allowing temporary flexibilities in the regulatory requirements to speed up the process of getting drugs to the Canadian market, accelerating approvals for new drugs or changes to existing drugs, and authorizing the importation of foreign-authorized drugs manufactured to similar standards as Canadian-authorized products."
In Part 2 of our series on drug shortages, CTVNews.ca will look at factors driving the shortages, how pharmacies cope with them and potential ways Canada can mitigate them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
U.S. says alleged murder plotter was directed by India and mentioned B.C. killing
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
'We wish we could've reached that kid earlier,' says online educator about boy's suicide after apparent sextortion
The chat may seem innocuous at first. The victims, often young men or boys, start communicating with someone posing as a young girl, typically on the popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat. But with sextortion, which occurs when people are blackmailed for money or sexual favours, 'sextorters' convince them to share a sexual photo or video.
opinion Five revelations from best-seller 'Endgame' that are sure to upset the Royal Family
Royal commentator Afua Hagan on five revelations in a new book that's sure to send shockwaves through the Royal Family's ranks.
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys arrested at daycare
An Assiniboia, Sask. man stands accused of sexually assaulting three boys under the age of 12 was arrested at a home-based daycare.
Canada
-
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
-
'A no-brainer solution': Canada bolsters fight against powerful pollutant methane to help country reach climate goals
Canada is ramping up its climate battle by strengthening its regulations for methane, a greenhouse gas that environmental experts say has a more potent warming effect than carbon dioxide, as the country aims to reduce oil and gas methane emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030.
-
'We wish we could've reached that kid earlier,' says online educator about boy's suicide after apparent sextortion
The chat may seem innocuous at first. The victims, often young men or boys, start communicating with someone posing as a young girl, typically on the popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat. But with sextortion, which occurs when people are blackmailed for money or sexual favours, 'sextorters' convince them to share a sexual photo or video.
-
U.S. says alleged murder plotter was directed by India and mentioned B.C. killing
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
-
Winter weather forecast: A warm start thanks to El Nino, but then what?
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters.
-
Major Canadian cities lacking in accessibility for people with disabilities: study
New research suggests nearly 60 per cent of public spaces in Calgary, Vancouver and Ottawa are either inaccessible or partially inaccessible to people with disabilities.
World
-
Lawmakers can 'vote their conscience' on expelling Santos, House speaker says, but he has concerns
Speaker Mike Johnson expressed reservations Wednesday about expelling Rep. George Santos from the House this week, but said he and other GOP leaders will not push colleagues to oppose removing the New York Republican from office. "We're going to allow people to vote their conscience," Johnson said.
-
Deutsche Bank was keen to land a 'whale' of a client in Trump, documents at his fraud trial show
Deutsche Bank viewed Donald Trump as a "whale" of a client, was eager to land him and eagerly cultivated a relationship that grew from US$13,000 worth of revenue to US$6 million in two years, according to documents presented Wednesday at the former president's civil fraud trial.
-
U.S. Air Force Osprey crashes off Japan during training, killing at least one of the eight on board
A U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed during a training mission Wednesday off of the country's southern coast, killing at least one of the eight crew members, the Japanese coast guard said.
-
Live updates
Live updates Hamas begins to release 12 hostages from Gaza, 2 arrive back in Israel
Two Russian-Israeli women who were held captive by Hamas have been freed and were back in Israel Wednesday evening, the military said. The release was expected to be followed by the swap of 10 more hostages in Gaza for 30 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
-
Rosalynn Carter is eulogized before family and friends as husband Jimmy bears silent witness
Her frail husband a silent witness, Rosalynn Carter was celebrated by her family and closest friends Wednesday in the same tiny town where she and Jimmy Carter were born, forever their home base as they climbed to the White House and traveled the world for humanitarian causes.
-
Indian government official directed Sikh separatist's assassination plot in U.S., DOJ says
An Indian government official directed an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on U.S. soil, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday, in announcing charges against a man accused of orchestrating the attempted murder.
Politics
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
Senators need to 'get out of the way' and pass carbon price bill: Conservative MP
Ontario Conservative MP Adam Chambers says senators should, in his words, 'learn their place in a democracy' and go back to being what he calls 'invisible' instead of holding up a carbon pricing farm bill.
-
Feds select Boeing in sole-source deal for military planes, bypassing Bombardier
The federal government has landed on Boeing Co. to replace the military's aging patrol planes in a multibillion-dollar sole-source deal, closing the door on Quebec-based business jet maker Bombardier Inc., which had been pushing for an open bid.
Health
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Study finds lower health-care costs among Ontario patients who had female surgeons
An Ontario-based study published today suggests patients treated by female surgeons incur lower health-care costs than those treated by male surgeons.
-
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
Make a mess of the streets of Toronto as a raccoon in new video game 'Trash Panda'
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience the city as a raccoon, wreaking havoc and being enamored with garbage? Well, a new video game created by a Toronto-based filmmaker lets you do just that. The game, ‘Trash Panda,’ was officially released on Nov. 15 and is now available for sale.
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
Entertainment
-
opinion
opinion Five revelations from best-seller 'Endgame' that are sure to upset the Royal Family
Royal commentator Afua Hagan on five revelations in a new book that's sure to send shockwaves through the Royal Family's ranks.
-
Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, ending Bad Bunny's 3-year reign
According to Spotify Wrapped, Taylor Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion global streams since January. That means the pop superstar has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetonero Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row since 2020.
-
Make a mess of the streets of Toronto as a raccoon in new video game 'Trash Panda'
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience the city as a raccoon, wreaking havoc and being enamored with garbage? Well, a new video game created by a Toronto-based filmmaker lets you do just that. The game, ‘Trash Panda,’ was officially released on Nov. 15 and is now available for sale.
Business
-
Sands casino family say they'll buy majority of Mavs from Cuban. AP source says valuation is US$3.5B
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has entered into an agreement to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company, it was announced Wednesday. The deal could be completed in the coming weeks.
-
'We aren't going anywhere': How Panama fishing boats brought a Canadian mining company to its knees
For more than a month, a group of 16 fishing boats has been blocking a key port in Panama, choking off coal and essential supplies destined for First Quantum Minerals' giant copper mine there, eventually forcing it to halt operations at the Canadian company's biggest revenue source.
-
Respondents to Bank of Canada questionnaire largely oppose creating a digital loonie
The Bank of Canada's public consultations on the creation of a digital Canadian dollar reveal most respondents are opposed to it.
Lifestyle
-
'I just fell in love with it:' Montreal high school students learn how to cut hair
A small group of Montreal high school students is completing a 10-week program on cutting hair, learning everything from basic techniques to what it's like to run a barber shop.
-
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
-
In the U.S., Hmong 'new year' recalls ancestral spirits while teaching traditions to new generations
For the annual fall renewal of her shaman spirit, Mee Vang Yang will soon ritually redecorate the tall altar in her living room where she keeps her father's ring-shaped shaman bells.
Sports
-
Thunder guard Josh Giddey being investigated by police on alleged relationship with underage girl
The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said Wednesday that its detectives are conducting an investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.
-
Sands casino family say they'll buy majority of Mavs from Cuban. AP source says valuation is US$3.5B
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has entered into an agreement to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company, it was announced Wednesday. The deal could be completed in the coming weeks.
-
Canada to debut three new players as Rivalry Series shifts to Ontario
Three players will make their debuts with the Canadian senior women's hockey team when the fifth instalment of the Rivalry Series continues next month with two games in Ontario.
Autos
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
Consumer Reports: Electric vehicles less reliable, on average, than conventional cars and trucks
Electric vehicles have proved far less reliable, on average, than gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports, which found that EVs from the 2021 through 2023 model years encountered nearly 80 per cent more problems than did vehicles propelled by internal combustion engines.
-
GM says strike cost US$1.1B, but it can absorb rising labour costs as it raises dividend
General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend.