Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
Just days after spending a night in jail and being charged with mischief, emergency room physician Dr. Tarek Loubani climbed on top of a riser at Parliament Hill and called for a "Free Palestine," while demanding the government of Canada push for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
"I will not go back to sewing children's heads without anesthesia," said Loubani, 41, who has volunteered in Gaza over the past decade. "We must make our voices heard here and tomorrow … Ceasefire is not enough. We must have a free Palestine."
The London, Ont., doctor spoke in front of thousands of protesters on Saturday, aware that his activism in a politically charged climate puts his job at risk.
He has emerged as a prominent voice, advocating for human rights for Palestinians since Israel declared war on Hamas.
According to the Israeli government, about 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 attacks. In the seven weeks since then, at least 14,800 Palestinians — mostly women and children — in Gaza have been killed, according to the Hamas-run Ministry of Health.
"These things shouldn't happen. That's why you see a lot of fighting back against the weaponization of antisemitism to include any criticism of Israel," Loubani said in an interview with CTV News ahead of his speech on Parliament Hill.
On Nov. 16, London police arrested Loubani and charged him with mischief for allegedly vandalizing the office of a member of Parliament. Last month, the front door and porch of London MP Peter Fragiskatos's constituency office was defaced by squirts of ketchup.
While he has continued to speak out since his arrest, Loubani's criminal charge has triggered an investigation by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. Loubani said he knows at least five Gazan physicians who have been killed by airstrikes, and dozens of other health workers who have been injured.
"We come from a place of privilege – but people there are losing their family members. The catastrophe continues and cannot be stopped unless there is a ceasefire and a just solution to this conflict," Loubani said.
In addition to Dr. Tarek Loubani, at least three other physicians are under investigation for their social media posts in support of Palestinians. Critics have accused them of antisemitism. (Submitted)
CONDUCT OF 5 ONTARIO DOCTORS UNDER REVIEW
Loubani is one of at least five medical doctors in Ontario being investigated for potential professional misconduct after sharing their views on Israel and the Palestinian territories publically or through social-media posts. Four of the doctors under scrutiny expressed solidarity with Palestinians, while one is pro-Israel.
James Turk, director of the Centre for Free Expression at Toronto Metropolitan University, said he has reviewed some of the social media posts that led to the investigations.
He said he is concerned universities and hospitals are capitulating to pressure from lobby groups.
"As far as I know, none of them engaged in illegal speech in Canada. It was simply that people who disagreed with their views were able to put pressure on their employers to take actions against them. There's no place for that in a democratic society," Turk said.
At the time of publishing this story, none of the five doctors under scrutiny for their political views on Israel-Gaza faced concerns about their medical expertise.
According to records from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, there were no complaints from patients about their medical care.
"There's no suggestion they're treating Jewish patients or Arab patients or Muslim patients any differently than anyone else. So in that sense, it's not a question of their professional behaviour," Turk said.
"The real allegation is that patients who disagree with them politically may feel uncomfortable going to them. We can't silence people because others may be troubled."
CTV News reached out to the doctors and none agreed to be interviewed, other than Loubani.
Dr. Ben Thomson, nephrologist. (Submitted)
DR. BEN THOMSON
Nephrologist Dr. Ben Thomson was initially suspended on Oct. 13 for a month from Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital after he questioned information posted by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs on X, formerly Twitter.
Thomson's suspension was confirmed to CTV News by hospital staff who did not want to be identified because of the ongoing legal matter.
Thomson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Oct. 10: "No babies were beheaded, there have been no confirmed reports of rapes. You repeat this nonsense out of racism."
When Thomson made the post, unverified reports of decapitated babies were widely posted on social media. The claims involving mutilated infants still remain in dispute, according to fact-checking by the Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism school and research organisation.
Following his post, Thomson was doxed, threatened and accused of antisemitism on social media.
CTV News has also heard a recording of a voicemail that referred to Thomson as a "disgusting human being" and threatened him and hospital staff with violence unless his social media post was removed.
Thomson is the co-founder of Keys of Health, a charity that places doctors from developing nations into specialized training programs in Canada. Most recently, Thomson has helped several physicians from Gaza and the West Bank secure fellowships.
Dr. Christian Zaarour, anesthesiologist. (Submitted)
DR. CHRISTIAN ZAAROUR
On Nov. 17, Honest Reporting Canada, a pro-Israel advocacy group, flagged a post it claimed was from Dr. Christian Zaarour's personal Instagram account.
Zaarour is an anesthesiologist with The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.
The post quoted Musa al-Sadr, a dead Iranian-Lebanese cleric, and stated, "We consider Israel to be absolute evil. There is nothing worse than Israel. If Israel and the devil fight each other, we will stand with the devil."
On its X account, Honest Reporting Canada asked: "Would any #Jewish person feel comfortable getting treatment or being taught by him?"
Without naming Zaarour, SickKids said in a statement that "any forms of racism are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," and would be investigated under its code of conduct.
The hospital said one of its physicians was on voluntary paid administrative leave while an investigation was being completed.
Dr. Yipeng Ge, fourth year medical resident. (Submitted)
DR. YIPENG GE
Dr. Yipeng Ge, a fourth-year public health and preventative medicine resident with the University of Ottawa faculty of medicine, was suspended following pro-Palestinian posts he made on social media, after another physician, Dr. Yoni Freedhoff, called them antisemitic on his blog.
Freedhoff posted screenshots allegedly of Ge's Instagram account showing posts supporting a "Free Palestine."
The screenshots show a repost of a quote from Harvard law student Tala Alfoqaha, which stated: "If the phrase 'from the river to the sea' makes you feel uncomfortable then you probably believe that Palestinian freedom is an inherent threat to Jewish safety. The issue isn't how we articulate our demands for freedom, it's that your comfort is predicated on our lack of freedom."
Freedhoff claimed on his Substack page that Ge's post "equates Zionism with the genocide of Palestinians."
More than 92,000 people have signed a petition on Change.org calling on the University of Ottawa to reinstate Ge and issue an apology for denying him his "fundamental right to free expression."
According to Ge's LinkedIn profile, he sits on the board of the Canadian Medical Association and was a member of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research's anti-racism advisory committee.
Hamilton cardiologist Dr. Eva Lonn's social media behaviour is under review after she made a post on LinkedIn calling for the deportation of supporters who marched in a pro-Palestinian march in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Submitted)
DR. EVA LONN
Although most of the doctors in this story who have been sanctioned support Palestinians, there is at least one case of a pro-Israel doctor under investigation.
In late October, Dr. Eva Lonn, the medical director of cardiac health and rehabilitation at McMaster University, commented on an article about a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Hamilton doctor wrote in a LinkedIn post "deport them all to where they came from."
A Charge.org petition called on the university to act and McMaster said it is reviewing the matter.
Without naming Lonn, McMaster said in a statement the post does not align with the university's "values in advancing inclusive excellence or responsibilities as health-care educators and professionals."
McMaster says it does not discuss employment matters and did not answer questions about whether Lonn's hospital or teaching privileges have been suspended while the investigation is underway.
At this time of heightened concerns over antisemitism and Islamophobia, employment lawyer with Samfiru Tumarkin, Aaron Levitin, says all workers should review their workplace policies around social media.
"Employees should be mindful of what they are posting because it could have a significant impact in terms of their employment," Levitin said. "And employers need to monitor to make sure they are keeping their workplace safe for all staff and clients."
CENSORSHIP CARE
In response to questions about whether the above doctors were acting responsibly on social media, one Jewish human rights organization, B'nai Brith Canada, said physicians should not publicly voice their political concerns.
"It's not about picking sides," says Richard Robertson, B'nai Brith's manager of research.
"Doctors have a responsibility to remain apolitical to ensure they can retain the confidence of all their patients."
Now back in London, Loubani continues to work in the emergency room. He says he's committed to using his medical training and skills to treat all patients.
"In reality, we all have biases and those biases do not interfere with our ability to care for our patients. This is a simple oath I took. I did not go into medicine to discriminate against patients. I care deeply about people. I care deeply about my patients."
But outside the hospital, Loubani says he will also continue to protest against the war and speak for Palestinians, even if his advocacy continues to result in complaints.
"The victims from Ukraine or Palestine or wherever always tells us – we don't want you to be silent."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
Here is what Canada's drug shortage situation looks like right now
Compared to the peak pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, Canada experienced an uptick in prescription drug shortages in 2022 that Health Canada says has continued throughout 2023.
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
U.S. says alleged murder plotter was directed by India and mentioned B.C. killing
U.S. officials have charged an Indian national in a plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil – in a case they say is connected to the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
'We wish we could've reached that kid earlier,' says online educator about boy's suicide after apparent sextortion
The chat may seem innocuous at first. The victims, often young men or boys, start communicating with someone posing as a young girl, typically on the popular social media platforms Instagram and Snapchat. But with sextortion, which occurs when people are blackmailed for money or sexual favours, 'sextorters' convince them to share a sexual photo or video.
Kraft debuts dairy-free mac and cheese in the U.S.
The Kraft Heinz Co. said Wednesday it's bringing dairy-free macaroni and cheese to the U.S. for the first time. The company said the new recipe has the same creamy texture and flavor of its beloved 85-year-old original Mac & Cheese but replaces dairy with ingredients like fava bean protein and coconut oil powder.
opinion Five revelations from best-seller 'Endgame' that are sure to upset the Royal Family
Royal commentator Afua Hagan on five revelations in a new book that's sure to send shockwaves through the Royal Family's ranks.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down
Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.
W5 Owners of prized historic N.S. home in legal nightmare, thanks to local government
W5 investigates: A couple buys a historic house in Nova Scotia at auction and puts hundreds of thousands of dollars into renovations, but the local government says they don't own the property.
W5 Who was the Kenora bomber?: W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity
CTV W5 investigates the dramatic explosion that occurred in a small Canadian city after an armed bandit attempted a bank heist. W5 digs up clues that could reveal his identity.
'Understudied and unregulated': Green Party pushes to investigate asbestos in tap water
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May has tabled a petition calling on the federal government to take urgent action on Canada’s aging asbestos-cement pipes due to the potential dangers of drinking tap water containing the deadly fibre.
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
Court battle over Ontario's agriculture 'gag' laws kicks off in Toronto
A constitutional challenge of recent Ontario legislation that prevents the undercover filming of factory farms and the animals kept on them kicked off in a Toronto courthouse on Monday morning.
Despite perilous circumstances, incredible acts of humanity taking place amid Israel-Hamas war
The images and stories coming out of the war between Israel and Hamas are horrifying. Millions around the world have scrolled through the tragic scenes posted on social media with a growing sense of despair. It’s easy to forget that amongst so much inhumanity, incredible acts of humanity are taking place
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
Toronto
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from highrise fire in North York
A woman has life-threatening injuries after being pulled from a highrise fire in North York.
-
Households in Ontario are more food insecure than ever before, finds new U of T report
Nearly one in five households in Ontario is struggling to put food on the table, according to a new study.
-
Police release 911 call about wrong way driver on Hwy. 407
Durham police have released a 911 audio recording that captured a frantic driver reporting a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Highway 407 over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
CHEO staff honoured by Ottawa Fire Services for courageous efforts during Ottawa Hospital fire
Ottawa Fire Services are recognizing hospital staff after a fire broke out at the Ottawa Hospital General Campus last month.
-
Here is Ottawa's winter weather outlook
As Ottawans brace themselves to find out if the canal will reopen this year, El Niño might have other plans.
-
Big and bright: Embracing a maximalist Christmas
Have you decorated your home for Christmas yet? Many are going all-out this year, fully embracing the season, with a 'maximalist Christmas.'
Barrie
-
Barrie hotel ends housing program, leaving many families in limbo
A Barrie hotel announced it would stop a housing program due to challenges and damage, leaving several families who called the hotel home for the past few years grappling with uncertainty about where to go.
-
Porch pirate swipes packages from Barrie home
Police in Barrie are looking to identify a man who they say helped himself to items delivered to a Parkside Drive home just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Local OPP officer shares personal loss to raise awareness about mental health hotline
The government announced $156 million over three years for the new three-digit hotline, allowing people in crisis to dial 988 anywhere in Canada to be connected with trained responders.
Kitchener
-
Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in Waterloo
Residents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.
-
Waterloo man charged in alleged romance scam worth more than $2 million
Police in Waterloo, Ont. have arrested a 49-year-old man they say posed as a CSIS agent and pursued romantic relationships with dozens of women, ultimately defrauding them out of more than $2 million.
-
Kitchener seeing a gradual increase in tiny homes
There's been a gradual increase in building permits for backyard homes in Kitchener. But these tiny homes aren't necessarily small.
London
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at encampment
The London Fire Department received multiple calls regarding a large fire at an encampment Wednesday.
-
SIU investigating after officer discharges weapon during taxi theft
An investigation is underway after an officer discharged her weapon during an altercation involving an 18-year-old suspect who allegedly stole a taxi early Wednesday morning.
-
Filmmakers 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
Windsor
-
Windsor places 8th in Ontario for worst drivers in the province
Windsor's ranking on a new list of the most dangerous drivers in Ontario comes as no surprise to Jacob Hammoud — the owner of a driving school in the city.
-
This represents home': housing construction begins at Caldwell First Nation
Housing construction has begun at Caldwell First Nation near Leamington where 28 residential units are planned as part of Phase One for the new development.
-
'It was a big leap of faith' Essex County friends quit their jobs and start a new career renovating the Dahl House
The two-storey Dahl House building in downtown Essex — which was once condemned — is now ready for new tenants.
Montreal
-
Quebec may backtrack on university tuition hikes, increase by 33% instead: report
Quebec seems ready to back down from its plan to double tuition prices for university students outside of the province in exchange for more ambitious francization programs at English-speaking universities.
-
EMSB cancels high school mid-year board exams with more strike days on the horizon
The province's largest English-language public school board says it is cancelling all high school mid-year board exams due to the ongoing public sector worker strike in Quebec.
-
Quebec college students may be in classes or exams over Christmas holiday: CEGEP president
College students in Quebec may be taking exams or even classes over the winter holidays, as administrators scramble to find ways to hold the required number of classes in a semester.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
-
Slow shelter: U.S.-made homeless structures still on hold in Nova Scotia
The Nova Scotia civil servant overseeing delivery of 200 small heated shelters for the homeless is pointing to the need for community "buy in" and proper access to services such as washrooms before they are installed.
-
Halifax Transit services free this weekend
All Halifax Transit services are free this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
True North wants six month extension to decide on sale of Portage Place Mall
True North’s real estate wing is asking for a six-month extension on a plan to buy and redevelop Portage Place Mall.
-
'We need to address the violent crime in Manitoba': Province's homicide rate nearly triple national average
Grim new statistics show Manitoba once again has the highest homicide rate per capita in all of Canada.
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
Calgary
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Southern Alberta dog trainer featured in upcoming Disney documentary series
Calgary-area dog trainer Jennifer Fraser and her dog Daiquiri will be one of six teams featured in Disney's ' The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs'.
-
Downtown construction finished for the season
After months of road work, the streets of downtown Lethbridge are open once again.
Edmonton
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
-
Manslaughter charges laid against man accused of trafficking gun to teen who killed Edmonton police officers
A 19-year-old man accused of trafficking a firearm to the 16-year-old boy who killed two Edmonton police officers has been charged with manslaughter.
-
Dow to begin construction of $11.5-billion carbon neutral project at Fort Saskatchewan site in 2024
Petrochemical giant Dow Chemical is going big in its decarbonization efforts at its site in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., with help from the provincial and federal governments.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. constructing clinical space beside St Paul's Hospital so patients can access MAID
The provincial government is constructing a new clinical space adjacent to St Paul's Hospital so palliative care patients who choose to undergo medical assistance in dying or MAID don’t have to be loaded into transfer vans or ambulances and driven elsewhere to get the end-of-life procedure.
-
Attorney general, premier's comments 'tread on interference' with the justice system, B.C. law society says
B.C.'s attorney general recently made comments in the media and online that "risk undermining the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system," according to a letter published by the British Columbia Branch of the Canadian Bar Association.
-
Airbnb renter whose grease fire set off sprinklers in Vancouver highrise can't be sued by insurer, court rules
An Edmonton man who accidentally started a grease fire while staying in an Airbnb in a downtown Vancouver condo, setting off the building's sprinklers, cannot be sued for damages by the strata corporation's insurer.
Politics
-
'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google
The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.
-
Online harms bill: Don't link boy's suicide with government actions, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that it's inappropriate to draw a link between government actions and the death of a British Columbia boy who killed himself last month after falling prey to online sextortion.
-
Conservative motion demanding 'unelected' Senate pass carbon-pricing carve-out bill fails
A Conservative motion demanding the 'unelected Senate' immediately pass a bill exempting more farm fuels from carbon pricing has failed, with the Bloc Quebecois saying it could not support what it called a Tory intimidation campaign.
Health
-
Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary
Alberta Health Services is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.
-
Study finds lower health-care costs among Ontario patients who had female surgeons
An Ontario-based study published today suggests patients treated by female surgeons incur lower health-care costs than those treated by male surgeons.
-
Provinces are moving away from pap smears, but more infrastructure is needed
Some provinces are moving to HPV tests as the primary mode of cervical cancer screening, and others are close behind, an expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
Make a mess of the streets of Toronto as a raccoon in new video game 'Trash Panda'
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to experience the city as a raccoon, wreaking havoc and being enamored with garbage? Well, a new video game created by a Toronto-based filmmaker lets you do just that. The game, ‘Trash Panda,’ was officially released on Nov. 15 and is now available for sale.
-
Google will start deleting 'inactive' accounts in December. Here's what you need to know
Under Google's updated inactive-account policy, which the tech giant announced back in May, accounts that haven't been used in at least two years could be deleted. Accounts deemed inactive will be erased in a phased-approach beginning Friday.
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
Entertainment
-
Britain's Parliament honors Elton John for his work fighting HIV in the U.K. and beyond
Elton John has addressed Britain's Parliament at an event honoring his dedication to fighting HIV in the U.K. and beyond. The British star spoke to dozens of lawmakers and campaigners in the grand Speaker's House of Parliament on Wednesday.
-
opinion
opinion Five revelations from best-seller 'Endgame' that are sure to upset the Royal Family
Royal commentator Afua Hagan on five revelations in a new book that's sure to send shockwaves through the Royal Family's ranks.
-
Taylor Swift is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023, ending Bad Bunny's 3-year reign
According to Spotify Wrapped, Taylor Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion global streams since January. That means the pop superstar has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetonero Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row since 2020.
Business
-
Sands casino family say they'll buy majority of Mavs from Cuban. AP source says valuation is US$3.5B
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has entered into an agreement to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company, it was announced Wednesday. The deal could be completed in the coming weeks.
-
'We aren't going anywhere': How Panama fishing boats brought a Canadian mining company to its knees
For more than a month, a group of 16 fishing boats has been blocking a key port in Panama, choking off coal and essential supplies destined for First Quantum Minerals' giant copper mine there, eventually forcing it to halt operations at the Canadian company's biggest revenue source.
-
Respondents to Bank of Canada questionnaire largely oppose creating a digital loonie
The Bank of Canada's public consultations on the creation of a digital Canadian dollar reveal most respondents are opposed to it.
Lifestyle
-
'I just fell in love with it:' Montreal high school students learn how to cut hair
A small group of Montreal high school students is completing a 10-week program on cutting hair, learning everything from basic techniques to what it's like to run a barber shop.
-
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
-
In the U.S., Hmong 'new year' recalls ancestral spirits while teaching traditions to new generations
For the annual fall renewal of her shaman spirit, Mee Vang Yang will soon ritually redecorate the tall altar in her living room where she keeps her father's ring-shaped shaman bells.
Sports
-
Thunder guard Josh Giddey being investigated by police on alleged relationship with underage girl
The Newport Beach, California, Police Department said Wednesday that its detectives are conducting an investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl.
-
Sands casino family say they'll buy majority of Mavs from Cuban. AP source says valuation is US$3.5B
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has entered into an agreement to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company, it was announced Wednesday. The deal could be completed in the coming weeks.
-
Canada to debut three new players as Rivalry Series shifts to Ontario
Three players will make their debuts with the Canadian senior women's hockey team when the fifth instalment of the Rivalry Series continues next month with two games in Ontario.
Autos
-
New technology installed beneath Detroit street can charge electric vehicles as they drive
Crews have installed what's billed as the nation's first wireless-charging public roadway for electric vehicles beneath a street just west of downtown Detroit.
-
Consumer Reports: Electric vehicles less reliable, on average, than conventional cars and trucks
Electric vehicles have proved far less reliable, on average, than gasoline-powered cars, trucks and SUVs, according to the latest survey by Consumer Reports, which found that EVs from the 2021 through 2023 model years encountered nearly 80 per cent more problems than did vehicles propelled by internal combustion engines.
-
GM says strike cost US$1.1B, but it can absorb rising labour costs as it raises dividend
General Motors says pretax earnings took a $1.1 billion hit this year from a six-week strike by autoworkers, but the company expects to absorb the costs of a new contract and is even raising its dividend.