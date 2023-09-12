These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

NEW | Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131K
Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131,000, CTV News has learned.
1. Libya flooding: An official says about 700 people are dead and 10,000 are reported missing after a storm caused devastating floods in different parts of Libya over the weekend.
2. Freedom Convoy trial: The Facebook page of the "Freedom Convoy" protest is expected to be at the centre of the evidence and legal arguments today as the trial of two prominent organizers enters its sixth day.
3. Modi scolds Trudeau: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
4. Trudeau's travel mishap: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is finally on his way home from India, where the G20 summit took place, after technical issues with the federal government’s plane.
5. Russia-North Korea meeting: Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin where they are expected to offer each other increased support in their escalating standoffs with the West.
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk and Grimes are pictured in New York City in 2018. Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child, Tau Techno Mechanicus, together. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using sleight-of-hand techniques.
Authorities warned that an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in southeastern Pennsylvania for nearly two weeks was armed and urged residents Tuesday in the area where he was being pursued to lock up, secure vehicles and remain indoors.
Conservative MP Michael Chong is set to testify before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
The man who allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver's Chinatown has been identified and charged – and records show he was confined to a psychiatric facility after being found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter.
A police informant at the heart of a secret trial in Quebec is suing authorities for roughly $5.8 million, claiming that police and a prosecutor have undermined confidence in the system to protect collaborators.
Ontario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
Vancouver's chief of police provided more information Monday about a random stabbing during a festival in Chinatown that left three people with serious injuries -- including that the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric institution.
The World Food Program warned Tuesday that humanitarian funding cuts by governments are forcing the UN agency to drastically cut food rations to the world's hungriest people, with each one per cent cut in aid risking to push 400,000 people toward starvation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted Tuesday that the criminal cases against former U.S. President Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.
Poland's prime minister says his government will not lift its embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain as scheduled Friday because it would hurt Polish farmers.
Rescuers pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave early Tuesday more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 metres below its entrance, the Speleological Federation of Turkiye said.
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Receiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons is testing the pulseEkko -- a deep ground penetrating radar -- to help locate the remains of hundreds of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared in the clashes during the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.
The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google's ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet's main gateway.
Cineplex says last month brought the company's third highest August box office revenues of all time as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' continued to be popular among moviegoers.
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
Both traditional oil and gas stocks as well as Canada's mining and metals sector have benefited from a recent surge of investor interest in energy, new data from the Toronto Stock Exchange shows.
Strength in the base metal stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the trading week.
A 'cybersecurity issue' led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday.
A tortilla chip maker's decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a 'One Chip Challenge' from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity -- and risks -- of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online.
You can work up quite an appetite sitting around a table plotting world domination. Luckily, a new cookbook lets Catan fans savour the board game even more while out-trading opponents.
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
U.S. Open women's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and men's champion Novak Djokovic each moved up one spot to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday -- Sabalenka's first week atop the WTA, and Djokovic's record-extending 390th atop the ATP -- while women's champion Coco Gauff rose to a career-high No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.