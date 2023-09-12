These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Deadly flooding in Libya, the latest on the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial, and India’s prime minister scolds Trudeau.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Libya flooding: An official says about 700 people are dead and 10,000 are reported missing after a storm caused devastating floods in different parts of Libya over the weekend.

2. Freedom Convoy trial: The Facebook page of the "Freedom Convoy" protest is expected to be at the centre of the evidence and legal arguments today as the trial of two prominent organizers enters its sixth day.

3. Modi scolds Trudeau: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

4. Trudeau's travel mishap: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is finally on his way home from India, where the G20 summit took place, after technical issues with the federal government’s plane.

5. Russia-North Korea meeting: Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on Tuesday for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin where they are expected to offer each other increased support in their escalating standoffs with the West.

One more thing …

Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect

Elon Musk and Grimes are pictured in New York City in 2018. Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child, Tau Techno Mechanicus, together. (Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)