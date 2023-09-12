Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
Trudeau and the Canadian delegation that had attended the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi was set to depart for Ottawa on Sunday, but the plane was grounded over an issue discovered during pre-flight checks.
The CC-150 Polaris plane, part of a fleet that was commissioned in the early 1990s, has been plagued with problems in recent years and is set to be replaced later this fall.
After the issue was discovered, the Royal Canadian Air Force sent a technician to India with replacement parts and sent a backup plane in case it was needed. The technician was able to fix the issue on the original plane.
The prime minister does not fly commercial for security reasons.
The Liberal caucus is holding a three-day retreat in London, Ont., beginning later today, and Trudeau was expected to attend.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.
