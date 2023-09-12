North Korea's Kim is in Russia to meet Putin, as both are locked in standoffs with the West
North Korea's Kim Jong Un rolled into Russia on an armoured train Tuesday to see President Vladimir Putin, a rare meeting between isolated leaders driven together by their need for support in escalating standoffs with the West.
Kim is expected to seek economic aid and military technology for his impoverished country, and, in an unusual twist, appears to have something Putin desperately needs: munitions for Russia's gruelling war in Ukraine.
This meeting is a chance for the North Korean leader to get around crippling U.N. sanctions and years of diplomatic isolation. For Putin, it's an opportunity to refill ammunition stores that the war has drained.
Any arms deal with North Korea would violate the sanctions, which Russia supported in the past.
North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Kim boarded his personal train bound for Russia on Sunday afternoon, accompanied by members of the ruling party, government and military.
His final destination is uncertain. Many had assumed Kim and Putin would meet in Vladisvostok, a Russian city close to the border where the two leaders had their last meeting in 2019, and which Putin is visiting this week for an economic forum.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed only that Kim has entered Russia, and state news agency RIA-Novosti later reported his train had headed north after crossing the Razdolnaya River, taking it away from Vladivostok. The South Korean news agency Yonhap later published a photo that it said showed the train in Ussuriysk, a city about 60 kilometers north of Vladivostok that has a sizeable ethnic Korean population.
Some Russian news media speculate that he is headed for the Vostochny spaceport, which Putin is to visit soon. Putin declined during the forum to say what he intended to do there. The launching facility is about 900 kilometres (550 miles) northwest of Ussuriysk, but the route there is circuitous and it is unclear how long Kim's slow-moving train would take to get there.
Peskov said Putin and Kim will meet after the Vladivostok forum, and that the meeting would include a lunch in Kim's honour.
Officials identified in North Korean state media photos may hint at what Kim might seek from Putin and what he would be willing to give.
Kim is apparently accompanied by Jo Chun Ryong, a ruling party official in charge of munitions policies who joined the leader on recent tours of factories producing artillery shells and missiles, said South Korea's Unification Ministry. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will be part of the Russian delegation, according to Peskov.
North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.
Also identified in photos were Pak Thae Song, chairman of North Korea's space science and technology committee, and Navy Adm. Kim Myong Sik, who are linked with North Korean efforts to acquire spy satellites and nuclear-capable ballistic missile submarines. Experts say North Korea would struggle to acquire such capabilities without external help, although it's not clear if Russia would share such sensitive technologies.
Kim Jong Un may also seek badly needed energy and food supplies, analysts say. Deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko said Russia may discuss humanitarian aid with the North Korean delegation, according to Russian news agencies.
Kim's delegation also likely includes his foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, and his top two military officials, Korean People's Army Marshals Ri Pyong Chol and Pak Jong Chon.
Data from FlightRadar24.com, which tracks flights worldwide, showed an Air Koryo Antonov An-148 took off from Pyongyang on Tuesday and flew for about an hour to reach Vladivostok. North Korea's national airline has only just resumed flying internationally after being grounded during the COVID-19 pandemic. There had been speculation that North Korea could use a plane to fly in support staff.
Kim is making his first foreign trip since the pandemic, during which North Korea imposed tight border controls for more than three years. After decades of hot-and-cold relations, Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Lim Soo-suk, South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said Seoul was maintaining communication with Moscow while closely monitoring Kim's visit.
"No U.N. member state should violate Security Council sanctions against North Korea by engaging in an illegal trade of arms, and must certainly not engage in military cooperation with North Korea that undermines the peace and stability of the international community," Lim said during a briefing.
U.S. officials released intelligence last week that North Korea and Russia were arranging a meeting between their leaders.
According to U.S. officials, Putin could focus on securing more supplies of North Korean artillery and other ammunition to refill declining reserves as he seeks to rebuff a Ukrainian counteroffensive and show that he's capable of grinding out a long war of attrition. That could potentially put more pressure on the U.S. and its partners to pursue negotiations as concerns over a protracted conflict grow despite their huge shipments of advanced weaponry to Ukraine in the past 17 months.
"Arms discussions between Russia and the DPRK are expected to continue during Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia," said White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson, using the abbreviation for North Korea's official name of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "We urge the DPRK to abide by the public commitments that Pyongyang has made to not provide or sell arms to Russia."
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington will monitor the meeting closely, reminding both countries that "any transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would be a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions," and that the U.S. "will not hesitate to impose new sanctions."
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that Tokyo will be watching the outcome of the Kim-Putin meeting with concern, including the "impact it could have on Russia's invasion of Ukraine."
The United States has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Both Russian and North Korean officials denied such claims.
But speculation about the countries' military cooperation grew after Shoigu, the defence minister, made a rare visit to North Korea in July, when Kim invited him to an arms exhibition and a massive military parade in the capital where he showcased ICBMs designed to target the U.S. mainland.
Following that visit, Kim toured North Korea's weapons factories, including a facility producing artillery systems where he urged workers to speed up the development and large-scale production of new kinds of ammunition. Experts say Kim's visits to the factories likely had a dual goal of encouraging the modernization of North Korean weaponry and examining artillery and other supplies that could be exported to Russia.
------
Associated Press journalists Jim Heintz in Tallinn, Estonia; Aamer Madhani and Matthew Lee in Washington; Dake Kang and Ng Han Guan in Fangchuan, China; Haruka Nuga and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo; and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131K
Two short trips to Canada by Princess Anne this year cost taxpayers at least $131,000, CTV News has learned.
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using sleight-of-hand techniques.
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book’s acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
U.S. police warn escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is now armed and still evading capture
Authorities warned that an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in southeastern Pennsylvania for nearly two weeks was armed and urged residents Tuesday in the area where he was being pursued to lock up, secure vehicles and remain indoors.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Deadly flooding in Morocco, the latest on the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial, and India’s prime minister scolds Trudeau. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canadian MP Chong testifying before U.S. Congress on his experience being targeted by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is set to testify before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
North Korea's Kim is in Russia to meet Putin, as both are locked in standoffs with the West
North Korea's Kim Jong Un rolled into Russia on an armoured train Tuesday to see President Vladimir Putin, a rare meeting between isolated leaders driven together by their need for support in escalating standoffs with the West.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' Facebook page to be focal point of criminal trial Tuesday
The Facebook page of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest is expected to be at the centre of the evidence and legal arguments today as the trial of two prominent organizers enters its sixth day.
-
Suspect identified, charged after triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown
The man who allegedly stabbed three strangers in Vancouver's Chinatown has been identified and charged – and records show he was confined to a psychiatric facility after being found not criminally responsible for killing his daughter.
-
U.S. police say Canadian used sleight of hand to steal more than US$60,000 in cash from 43 Walmart stores
A Canadian man was arrested in the U.S. after allegedly going on a cross-country robbery tour and stealing more US$64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across multiple states using sleight-of-hand techniques.
-
Informant at heart of Quebec's secret trial sues authorities for $5.8 million
A police informant at the heart of a secret trial in Quebec is suing authorities for roughly $5.8 million, claiming that police and a prosecutor have undermined confidence in the system to protect collaborators.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister says
Ontario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
-
Suspect in Chinatown stabbing was on day-release from psychiatric facility, Vancouver police say
Vancouver's chief of police provided more information Monday about a random stabbing during a festival in Chinatown that left three people with serious injuries -- including that the suspect was out on a day pass from a forensic psychiatric institution.
World
-
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
Libya's eastern city of Derna has buried 700 people killed in devastating flooding and 10,000 were reported missing as rescuers teams struggled to retrieve many more bodies from the horrific deluge, officials said Tuesday.
-
UN food agency warns of 'doom loop' for world's hungriest as governments cut aid and needs increase
The World Food Program warned Tuesday that humanitarian funding cuts by governments are forcing the U.N. agency to drastically cut food rations to the world's hungriest people, with each one per cent cut in aid risking to push 400,000 people toward starvation.
-
North Korea's Kim is in Russia to meet Putin, as both are locked in standoffs with the West
North Korea's Kim Jong Un rolled into Russia on an armoured train Tuesday to see President Vladimir Putin, a rare meeting between isolated leaders driven together by their need for support in escalating standoffs with the West.
-
Putin says prosecution of Trump shows U.S. political system is 'rotten'
Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted Tuesday that the criminal cases against former U.S. President Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States.
-
Poland says it won't lift its embargo on Ukraine grain because it would hurt its farmers
Poland's prime minister says his government will not lift its embargo on imports of Ukrainian grain as scheduled Friday because it would hurt Polish farmers.
-
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
Rescuers pulled an American researcher out of a Turkish cave early Tuesday more than a week after he became seriously ill 1,000 metres below its entrance, the Speleological Federation of Turkiye said.
Politics
-
Canadian MP Chong testifying before U.S. Congress on his experience being targeted by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is set to testify before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
-
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Health
-
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggests
Receiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
Sci-Tech
-
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
-
The search for Cyprus' missing goes high-tech as time weighs on loved ones waiting for closure
Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons is testing the pulseEkko -- a deep ground penetrating radar -- to help locate the remains of hundreds of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared in the clashes during the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.
-
Google's search engine dominance is at the centre of the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in decades
The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google's ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet's main gateway.
Entertainment
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book’s acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
'Barbenheimer' continues to drive strong sales for Cineplex in August
Cineplex says last month brought the company's third highest August box office revenues of all time as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' continued to be popular among moviegoers.
-
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
Business
-
Investors drawn to oil and gas, energy transition, TSX top 30 list shows
Both traditional oil and gas stocks as well as Canada's mining and metals sector have benefited from a recent surge of investor interest in energy, new data from the Toronto Stock Exchange shows.
-
S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also higher
Strength in the base metal stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose to start the trading week.
-
Cybersecurity 'issue' prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across U.S.
A 'cybersecurity issue' led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday.
Lifestyle
-
Spicy food challenges have a long history. Have they become too extreme?
A tortilla chip maker's decision to pull its extremely spicy product sold as a 'One Chip Challenge' from store shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teen has renewed attention on the popularity -- and risks -- of similar dares marketed by brands and spread widely online.
-
Get a taste of the world of Catan with a cookbook inspired by the hit board game
You can work up quite an appetite sitting around a table plotting world domination. Luckily, a new cookbook lets Catan fans savour the board game even more while out-trading opponents.
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book’s acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
Sports
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
Sabalenka and Djokovic are No. 1 in the rankings. Coco Gauff is No. 3 in singles, No. 1 in doubles
U.S. Open women's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and men's champion Novak Djokovic each moved up one spot to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday -- Sabalenka's first week atop the WTA, and Djokovic's record-extending 390th atop the ATP -- while women's champion Coco Gauff rose to a career-high No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.
Autos
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.