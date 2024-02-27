Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?

Missing N.S. woman, three-year-old boy found dead
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
It was supposed to be a very personal and emotional day for the Prince of Wales.
The memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, was to be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor.
But with less than an hour to go before the start of the service, Prince William pulled out of the engagement for unknown "personal" reasons.
Along with the announcement came an update on the Princess of Wales, who we are assured is "doing well" at home.
This was an unprecedented no-show, and one that will do more to fuel the rumour mill rather than quell it.
What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? Perhaps an emergency related to one of his children or a health issue himself.
Only a few hours later, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
However, sources have said that his death was not linked to the absence of Prince William from the memorial service. We haven't seen the Prince of Wales in public since his visit to the Red Cross headquarters in London on Feb. 20.
Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales remains conspicuously absent. She was last seen on Dec. 25, alongside the rest of the Royal Family, at St Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham where she greeted well-wishers.
It's been 40 days since her abdominal surgery and royal watchers the world over have been waiting for a picture, or even a whisper, that indicates her recovery is going well.
Last week, she took some time to go to Norfolk, England, with the rest of her family over the school holidays, but the updates have been few and verging on non-existent.
Compare this to the King, who after his cancer diagnosis has been seen travelling to London for treatment, attending church near Sandringham, meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and pictured enjoying get well soon cards and gifts sent to him by members of the public.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, and William, the Prince of Wales, arrive behind King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
There's no doubt that the fact that we haven't seen the Princess of Wales for the better part of two months is strange to say the least, but how sinister you think this is depends on how prone you are to believing conspiracy theories.
Take a trip down the "Where is Kate Middleton?" rabbit hole on X, formerly known as Twitter, and you will emerge believing that she has, in fact, been abducted by aliens and will have you demanding a proof of life photo op quicker than you can say, "She's actually known as the Princess of Wales now."
There are boundless anecdotes of serious surgeries that X users have had that got them up and about in no time – so what could possibly be keeping the Princess of Wales off work for three months or more?
Team that with the school of thought that if the Princess of Wales could pose for pictures in front of the world's photographers on the steps of the Lindo Wing, only hours after giving birth, why couldn't she walk out of hospital with a wee wave for the press?
Let's not forget the European press who have been having a field day with this story.
The Spanish tabloids have been identified as one of the main culprits in spreading false information. A few weeks back, an article written by journalist Concha Calleja claimed that the princess was in a coma, a statement that was refuted by the palace. However, Calleja continues to stand by her story.
Adding to the complexity of the situation is the popular conspiracy theory that European tabloids have access to information that the British press does not, due to a secret agreement with the palace.
So, could Prince William's absence today be linked to a relapse in the Princess of Wales' health? Kensington Palace certainly doesn't want us to think so, hence why they were quick to qualify the statement of Prince William's absence with the fact that his wife continues to recover well at home.
But the palace, which is usually a leaky tap at the best of times, is remaining ultra-tight lipped on the Princess of Wales and her health.
The privacy that she requested at the time of her surgery is certainly being adhered to, in a fashion we are not used to with royal communications. The limited information we were given in January about the Princess of Wales' health isn't aging well – the people want more.
So, when can we expect to see the Princess of Wales out and about on royal manoeuvres?
Well, we were told in the initial statement released by Kensington Palace at the time of her hospitalization that she wouldn't be back in public until after Easter, so we can't expect to see her until March 31 at the very earliest.
The thing is, until we see her, and have that "proof of life" picture, the speculation isn't going anywhere. The rumour mill is working overtime, and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
From paying for exorbitant last-minute tickets to sleeping overnight at airports and having flights cancelled after boarding the plane, Lynx Air travellers are sharing how they were left 'stranded' abroad as the airline wound down operations.
Ottawa is ready to step in and shut down shady schools that are abusing the international student program if provinces don't crack down, Immigration Minister Marc Miller warned Tuesday.
What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was ecstatic as he announced his latest pharmacare deal with Trudeau’s Liberals, giving Canadians a first example of what could become a crucial new national program, writes former New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
It’s been 50 years since a drunken vandalism spree in Elmira changed the Canadian justice system forever.
When Chris Vilness heard about the crane accident that killed a construction worker in Vancouver last week, he was angry, and he didn't have to imagine what the woman's family was going through.
A forensic pathologist told a Saskatchewan coroner's inquest on Tuesday that the man who killed 11 people and injured 17 others in a brutal stabbing rampage died from an "acute cocaine overdose."
A 36-year-old Nova Scotia woman and a three-year-old boy who were reported missing from the Sheet Harbour area have both been found dead, police say.
Multiple businesses in an Abbotsford, B.C., strip mall were evacuated Monday after police responded to reports of an explosive device inside a neighbouring thrift store.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.
Two mayoral hopefuls in the Mexican city of Maravatio have been gunned down within hours of each other, as experts warn the June 2 national elections could be the country's most violent on record.
The first lawsuit brought amid reports that a nurse at a southern Oregon hospital replaced intravenous fentanyl drips with tap water seeks up to US$11.5 million on behalf of the estate of a 65-year-old man who died.
At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip - one quarter of the population - are one step away from famine, a senior UN aid official told the Security Council on Tuesday, warning that widespread famine could be 'almost inevitable' without action.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is under investigation for having allegedly “harassed” a humpback whale while riding a personal watercraft off Sao Paulo's coast last year.
The emir of Qatar spoke Tuesday of 'a race against time' to secure hostage releases as part of the diplomatic push for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in which his country is playing a key role.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he prefers a tough-on-crime approach to online safety issues affecting young people, rather than trying to regulate them.
Alberta's health minister is questioning the need for a national pharmacare plan, saying the province already has a comprehensive program for seniors, as well as for those who have low incomes and receive disability benefits.
Conservatives have voted in favour of a bill that would ban replacement workers from being used during strikes and lockouts at federally regulated workplaces.
The union representing front-line Mounties is urging the RCMP to move beyond 'patchwork solutions' to ensure the mental health of officers amid concerns they face increasing risks to their well-being.
A mother from Greater Sudbury is sharing her story about a recent experience at the emergency department at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
A Riverview, N.B., man put a decal on his car asking for a living kidney donor, after waiting on the transplant list and undergoing dialysis.
OpenAI has asked a federal judge to dismiss parts of the New York Times' copyright lawsuit against it, arguing that the newspaper 'hacked' its chatbot ChatGPT and other artificial-intelligence systems to generate misleading evidence for the case.
A small species of fish that measures no more than half an inch in length is capable of producing sounds louder than an elephant, according to a new study.
A moon lander that ended up on its side managed to beam back more pictures, with only hours remaining before it dies.
A former employee of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has filed a lawsuit against the producer and businessman, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual harassment and 'grooming.'
Two men were convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay, a brazen 2002 shooting in the rap legend's studio.
A British film industry group has raised the age rating for the beloved children's classic 'Mary Poppins' over discriminatory language.
The start of first quarter bank earnings saw Scotiabank and BMO put more money aside for loans that may go sour in the near-term, while they forecast better conditions ahead.
Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
More than 20 per cent of Canadians would consider purchasing a home with a family member in order to break into the housing market, according to a new report by Re/Max.
But with smaller nations come smaller flag carriers, not all of them equipped for long-haul routes. Let’s take a look at some of the world's smallest flag carriers by fleet size.
A penthouse belonging to one of Vancouver’s biggest homegrown celebrities has been put up for sale, allowing the public a rare peek inside.
After a long day, there is nothing quite like sinking into the comfort of your couch. But what if this simple pleasure could offer more than just the relaxation that comes from flopping down and stretching out? By incorporating a few deliberate stretches into your couch routine, you can elevate this common ritual to a form of self-care.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to transfer from Bayern Munich, The Athletic reported Monday. It's the latest turn in Davies' journey to soccer stardom -- a success story that began on the other side of the world.
The New York Knicks escaped Madison Square Garden with a 113-111 victory over the lowly Detroit Pistons on Monday, but not without an abundance of controversy involving what the Pistons head coach called the 'absolute worst call of the season.'
The 2004 brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators still holds the NHL record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419.
Apple has cancelled work on its electric car, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, a decade after the iPhone maker kicked off the project.
BYD is a Chinese carmaker that recently unseated Tesla as the world's leading seller of electric vehicles. Its new all-electric Yangwang U9 has nearly 1,300 horsepower and is designed to compete directly with Lamborghini and Ferrari.
Stunting, street racing and high-speed offences will come with new hefty penalties for Saskatchewan drivers beginning this spring.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.