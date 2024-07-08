'Very harmful': Here’s how to treat sunburn

Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors to enjoy the pleasant weather, exposure to the sun can be “very harmful.”
Dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays can cause skin cancer over time, as well as sunburn in the short term.
"Having a sunburn is not fun --- it is very harmful, " Dr. Harvey Lui, a dermatologist and professor of dermatology and skin science at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, said in a video interview with CTVNews.ca. Lui likens sunburn to getting scalded by an oven. "It's not comfortable. It actually damages the skin. ... It's not a good idea to burn your skin. That's trauma."
Suffering one bad sunburn isn't something to take lightly.
"In fact, if you have one bad sunburn in your life -- even just one bad sunburn – that can actually double your risk of developing skin cancer, melanoma, sometime in the future," Lui said.
When the sun's powerful ultraviolet rays reach the skin, it can cause damage to the DNA molecules, setting up the skin to develop abnormal cells and potentially skin cancer, he explained.
Tans, for example, indicate skin damage from ultraviolet rays, Lui said.
"The tan is your body's reaction to the exposure to the ultraviolet rays," he said. "It is saying, 'Hey, I don't like all this ultraviolet light that's hitting my skin. So I'm gonna darken my skin to try to filter out some of that ultraviolet light."
Sunburns are caused by ultraviolet light not only from the sun but also artificial light from tanning beds, doctors warn.
A sunburn is inflamed, painful skin that often appears within a few hours after being outdoors for a long period of time, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The following are symptoms of sunburn:
Although sunburns can take a few days to heal, there are ways to help the skin heal and make it less uncomfortable.
If you get a sunburn, use towels soaked in cold water to cool down your skin, Lui recommends.
Dr. Linda Xing, a dermatologist who mainly treats facial skin cancers in Oakville, Ont., says over-the-counter products such as aloe and ointments can also help soothe sunburned skin.
If it's still uncomfortable, you can take a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication like Ibuprofen to help deal with the inflammation, Lui added. "If it's very, very severe, you might need to seek a health-care professional who might apply or might prescribe for you a topical corticosteroid product to help deal with the inflammation," he said.
Sunburns can cause the body to shed damaged skin as it heals. Xing recommends lightweight moisturizers to rehydrate the skin and boost the skin barrier.
"You wanna avoid things like really thick Vaseline, or keeping thick layers of any skin-care products or even clothing that traps the heat in," she said.
Dermatologists recommend doing the following to avoid problems and discomfort caused by sunburns, even during cool and cloudy days:
"If you do all those things, then you can really decrease your risk of developing skin cancer, premature aging of the skin, tanning and hyperpigmentation and sunburns," Lui said.
A Petrolia man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and has been through many treatments, including surgery. After being stable for several years, a scan last year revealed his cancer had spread and he was enrolled in the trial.
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
