    United Airlines flight loses wheel after takeoff from Los Angeles and lands safely in Denver

    A United Airlines 757 sits on the tarmac at the Salt Lake International Airport. (Steve Griffin/AP Photo) A United Airlines 757 sits on the tarmac at the Salt Lake International Airport. (Steve Griffin/AP Photo)
    LOS ANGELES -

    A United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel Monday while taking off from Los Angeles and later landed safely in Denver, the airline said.

    There were no reported injuries on the ground or on board Flight 1001, United said in a statement.

    “The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event,” the statement said.

    The Boeing 757-200 was carrying 174 passengers and seven crewmembers.

    On March 7, a United Boeing B777-200 jet lost a tire mid-air after takeoff from San Francisco. It landed on a car in an airport employee parking lot. Nobody was hurt.

