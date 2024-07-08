Entertainment

    • Actor known for roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' pleads guilty over role in Capitol Attack

    This image was released and annotated by the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant for Jay James Johnston, shows Johnston, circled in yellow, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Justice Department/AP via CNN Newsource) This image was released and annotated by the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant for Jay James Johnston, shows Johnston, circled in yellow, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Justice Department/AP via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Jay Johnston, the actor known for his roles on “Arrested Development,” “Bob’s Burgers” and other TV shows, pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

    Johnston pleaded guilty to one felony count of civil disorder.

    Prosecutors allege that Johnston was a part of the violent assaults against law enforcement that took place in the tunnel of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol on Jan. 6. According to charging documents, Johnston took a shield from officers and used it to push against police defending the tunnel.

    Charging documents also say that Johnston acknowledged his involvement in the Capitol attack, texting an associate that it “actually wasn’t” an attack. That associate was asked by FBI investigators to confirm photos showing Johnston at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

    “The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t,” Johnson said in the text message. “Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic.”

    Johnston’s sentencing is set for Oct. 7 before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols. He is facing a maximum of five years in prison.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News