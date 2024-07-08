Justin Bieber performs at pre-mega wedding celebration in India

Concerts, catwalks and cruises are how a rich couple in India are celebrating their wedding-to-be.

Anant Ambani, the son of the country's richest man, and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant, are set to wed this weekend after a couple of extravagant pre-wedding parties.

The pre-wedding parties included internationally known musicians such as Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry and now: Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

The parties follow an Indian tradition called a "sangeet," which is known for its music and directly translates to "sung together." It often takes place one or two days before the official wedding ceremony.

Fashion worn by guests has also caught the attention of many among the celebrations, like the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput.

It is not yet known who will perform at the couple's wedding this weekend.

Anant Ambani's father, Mukesh Ambani, is the head of Reliance Industries and has a net worth of around US$120 billion. He is ninth on Forbes' list of billionaires worldwide.