Joly meets with new British counterpart after political sea change in the U.K.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly met with her new British counterpart Monday for the first time since the Labour Party took power in the United Kingdom last week.
She is the first foreign minister to be invited to meet with David Lammy in London since his recent appointment as U.K. secretary of state for foreign, Commonwealth and development affairs.
The massive shift in the country's political landscape saw the Conservative government ousted after 14 years in power.
"Few partnerships can match the U.K.'s unique relationship with Canada," Lammy said in a social media post on Monday.
"By reconnecting with key allies, we will deliver security and prosperity at home and abroad."
The political change in Britain has revived some hopes in Canada for a free-trade deal with the U.K.
Joly's office said ahead of her meeting that the two were expected to discuss ways to "deepen bilateral relations" between the countries.
"We discussed the ways in which we can strengthen our partnership and how our countries can continue to work together to address some of the world's most pressing challenges," the minister said in a post on X after her meeting with Lammy.
A readout from Global Affairs Canada said Joly and Lammy "agreed to seize opportunities to address common geopolitical threats and uphold human rights and international law."
It said the two discussed financial and military support for Ukraine, as well as "security concerns" in the Middle East.
In London, Joly also met with Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, and expressed Canada's commitment to the community of countries connected to Britain ahead of a leaders' summit planned for October in Samoa.
Joly is expected to join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the NATO leaders' summit in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.
Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
-
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
Ticketmaster reports 'data security incident,' customers' personal information may have been stolen
Ticketmaster says it was the victim of a 'data security incident' and the information customers provide to the company may have been compromised.
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
Parkinson's specialist met with Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, records show
A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records.
Alice Munro's daughter sees outpouring of messages after essay on mother's silence to her sexual abuse
Social media saw a flood of messages for Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of late Canadian author Alice Munro, after an eye-opening personal essay about her sexual abuse by her stepfather published this weekend.
Actor known for roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' pleads guilty over role in Capitol Attack
Jay Johnston, known for his roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development,' pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack.
Barcelona anti-tourism protesters fire water pistols at visitors
Protesters in Barcelona have sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism.
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
The most devastating sleep disorder of all, according to an expert
Jill was in middle school when she began eating in her sleep. Despite carrying the food back to her bed to devour night after night, she didn’t have a clue about what she had done until the next morning.
-
Bodies of 3 mountaineers recovered near Squamish, B.C.
The bodies of three mountaineers who died on a difficult climb near Squamish, B.C., earlier this year have been recovered, authorities said Monday.
-
More than 44,000 Hatch baby sound machine power adapters recalled in Canada
Health Canada says thousands of power adapters sold with baby sound machines are being recalled due to an electrical hazard.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Ottawa councillor, residents condemn arrival of 'hateful' group Diagolon 'Terror Tour'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
-
Wildfire evacuation alert issued as temperatures soar in Alberta
Little Red River Cree Nation issued a wildfire alert on Monday afternoon for residents of the Garden River area.
-
Bombs found planted in rural Sask. mailboxes are modified fireworks: RCMP
Officers from the Saskatoon RCMP detachment say they believe someone is leaving bombs in rural mailboxes.
-
Parkinson's specialist met with Biden's physician at the White House earlier this year, records show
A top Parkinson’s disease specialist held a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden’s physician at the White House earlier this year, according to records.
-
Chief prosecutor defends Vatican's legal system after recent criticism of Pope's absolute power
The Vatican’s chief prosecutor has strongly defended the integrity and fairness of the city state’s justice system following criticism that Pope Francis' absolute power and his interventions in the so-called 'trial of the century' last year violated the defendants’ fundamental rights.
-
Russia's heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in 4 months hits a children's hospital
Dozens of Russian missiles blasted cities across Ukraine on Monday, striking apartment buildings and a large children's hospital in the capital, where local residents joined emergency crews to search through piles of rubble. At least 31 people were killed, officials said.
-
France's election ends up with no clear majority. This is what could happen next
French voters have given a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in a pivotal legislative election that has kept the far right from power but has put France in the unprecedented position of having no dominant political bloc in parliament.
-
3 Columbia University officials lose posts over texts that 'touched on ancient antisemitic tropes'
Columbia University said Monday that it has removed three administrators from their positions and will keep them on leave indefinitely after finding that text messages they exchanged during a campus discussion about Jewish life 'disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.'
-
United Airlines flight loses wheel after takeoff from Los Angeles and lands safely in Denver
A United Airlines Boeing jet lost a main landing gear wheel Monday while taking off from Los Angeles and later landed safely in Denver, the airline said.
-
-
NEW
NEW Trade is Trudeau's focus at NATO summit in Washington
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.
-
Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
-
Consultations set to begin on spot for planned Winnipeg supervised consumption site
The Manitoba government is making progress on its plan to open the province's first supervised drug consumption site in central Winnipeg.
-
Medical school is now free for most students at this top university after US$1 billion donation
Bloomberg Philanthropies is gifting US$1 billion to make medical school free for the majority of students at Johns Hopkins University.
-
Staff shortages at 4 B.C. hospitals lead to ER closures
Multiple hospitals in B.C.'s Interior faced staffing shortages over the weekend, leading to temporary emergency room closures.
-
How Canada's dream supersonic bomber became a national nightmare
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
-
Scientists discover planet that rains glass also smells like rotten eggs
The planet known as HD 189733b, discovered in 2005, was already known for its unique conditions and extreme weather. Now scientists have discovered that it smells like rotten eggs.
-
A prehistoric innovation marked a major shift in how humans dress, scientists say
A new study has found that the eyed needle, a sewing tool made of bones, might hold important clues about the beginnings of fashion.
-
Actor known for roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development' pleads guilty over role in Capitol Attack
Jay Johnston, known for his roles on 'Bob's Burgers' and 'Arrested Development,' pleaded guilty Monday over his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Attack.
-
Alice Munro's daughter sees outpouring of messages after essay on mother's silence to her sexual abuse
Social media saw a flood of messages for Andrea Robin Skinner, daughter of late Canadian author Alice Munro, after an eye-opening personal essay about her sexual abuse by her stepfather published this weekend.
-
Judge rules Alec Baldwin's role as co-producer not relevant to trial over fatal set shooting
Alec Baldwin's role as a producer of the western film 'Rust' isn't relevant to the involuntary manslaughter trial over a fatal shooting on set, a New Mexico judge decided Monday.
-
-
Calgary company purchases Delta 9's cannabis debt
A Calgary-based company has officially purchased the debt of a Manitoba-based cannabis chain.
-
New map shows 2,300 Ontario locations where you can still buy alcohol during LCBO strike
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestling fan’s WWE dream comes true after accessible seating mix-up
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
-
'Very harmful': Here's how to treat sunburn
Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.
-
This Pokemon card collector has some of the coolest finds in the game. He gives them away to kids for free
There are a ton of different ways to play Pokemon, the über-popular Japanese franchise that follows pocket-sized monsters across trading cards, video games and film and TV.
-
Five things to know as Canada meets Argentina in Copa America semifinal
After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team takes on Argentina in a David versus Goliath semifinal on Tuesday night.
-
Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley sign multi-year deals with Toronto Raptors
The future is now for Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.
-
Winnipeg's Christina Litz named president of women's soccer league
Christina Litz, whose resume includes executive stints with the Canadian Football League, Woodbine Entertainment and Manitoba's True North Sports and Entertainment, has been named president of the Northern Super League.
-
Novice driver fled police travelling 188 km/h on Hwy. 11 while allegedly impaired
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
-
4 in 10 Canadians say theft is a risk factor in vehicle purchasing: Nanos
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
-
Vehicle supply building. Prices are going down. Is it time to buy a new car?
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
Look at this photograph: Ottawa city councillor meets his rock star idols Nickelback
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
'Incredible honour': Mick Jagger dines at famous Vancouver restaurant
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
Escaped inmate found south of Edmonton 1 month later
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
Ottawa woman, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgarians allowed to water by hand, some pools open as city eases outdoor restrictions
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Giant tortoise walking along B.C. sidewalks inspires tourist from Australia
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
This pet chicken from B.C. is now a Guinness World Record holder
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Vancouver's 'Phil Wizard' first-ever breaker named to Canada's Olympic team
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
-
2 more women charged in armed robbery at B.C. jewelry store
Two more women have been charged in connection with a jewelry store robbery in B.C.'s Lower Mainland – which reportedly ended with the owner being shot four times.
-
-
-
'Nobody said anything': Former student recalls sexual advances by Frank Stronach
A former student and scholarship recipient at the company once helmed by Frank Stronach is speaking out about an “unwelcome but not illegal” sexual interaction involving the billionaire in the 1980s, when he was in his 50s and she was 19 years old.
-
Ongoing power outage in Scarborough leaves more than 15,000 customers without electricity
An ongoing power outage in Scarborough left more than 15,000 Toronto Hydro customers without electricity Monday afternoon.
-
Heat wave could come to an end as remnants of Hurricane Beryl arrive in GTA
The extreme heat being felt in the Greater Toronto Area could give way to cooler temperatures and torrential rainfall by mid-week due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
'I was scared': Testimony begins in trial for Calgary bar manager accused of sexual assault
A young woman testified Monday in the trial against her former boss, who is accused of sexually assaulting her in December 2022.
-
Wildfire evacuation alert issued as temperatures soar in Alberta
Little Red River Cree Nation issued a wildfire alert on Monday afternoon for residents of the Garden River area.
-
24-year-old motorcyclist injured in Huntington Hills crash
Calgary police say a 24-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Huntington Hills on Monday.
-
'It is very shocking:' Community reaction continues after brazen shooting death of Ottawa man
Workers and people who frequent the Hampton Park Plaza are seeking answers after 28-year-old Adam Abdullahi Elmi, who was fatally shot in the south end of Westboro last Friday evening.
-
Unhoused encampment sets up next to pro-Palestinian protest camp on uOttawa campus
As a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Ottawa moves into its ninth week, an increasing number of tents being used by people experiencing homelessness have started to spring up nearby.
-
Remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring 20 to 40 mm of rain per hour in Ottawa
Remnants Hurricane Beryl could bring heavy and record-breaking rainfall to Ottawa this week as the storm moves across the southern U.S. on Monday.
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players jailed for sexual assault of teen at hotel in 2021
Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration.
-
2 arrested after collision takes down Hydro-Quebec pylon, cuts power to thousands on South Shore
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
-
Meet Cody Diabo, Kahnawake's new grand chief
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has a new grand chief, after Cody Diabo won in an election on the weekend, defeating former council chief Gina Deer and incumbent grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer.
-
Edmonton breaks heat record for July 8
The City of Edmonton has set a new daily record high. As of 4 p.m., Edmonton has hit a high temperature of 32.3 C and that beats the previous July 8th record high of 32.2 C.
-
'No one's happy': Multiple construction projects create headaches for Edmonton drivers
Construction work on the Yellowhead started in 2019, but the pylons are still up in 2024. It's just one of many major infrastructure projects underway in Edmonton right now.
-
'It's not safe': Alberta Medical Association concerned with patient diversions for emergency surgery
The Alberta Medical Association (AMA) is drawing attention to what it says is a shortage of medical professionals needed to perform general surgeries across the province.
-
Man, 25, arrested following alleged sexual assault: N.B. RCMP
A 25-year-old man originally from India, but residing in Halifax, N.S., has been arrested following alleged sexual assault incidents in Moncton.
-
Moncton man fined $3,250 for cannabis possession
A Moncton man has a year to pay a $3,250 fine for possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling it without authorization.
-
New Glasgow, N.S., man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: RCMP
Antigonish County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.
-
Artificial intelligence to scan for weapons at Health Sciences Centre
Artificial intelligence is coming to Manitoba's largest hospital in an effort to boost safety and stop weapons from getting inside.
-
Manitoba farm paves way for AI in agriculture
A farm near Grosse Isle, Man., is planting a seed in producers’ minds: integrate AI and machine learning models into their farming.
-
Gas tax holiday could see extension
Manitobans have been saving money at the pumps since the beginning of the year, and there’s a chance those savings will continue even longer.
-
Federal Court agrees to stop CRA from garnishing Sask. account over unpaid carbon tax — for now
An injunction blocking the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) from garnishing Saskatchewan's bank account has been successful, according to the province.
-
'Stay cool': Extreme heat warnings coming to Regina, most of Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), along with Health Canada, are issuing warnings ahead of extreme heat coming to Sask. later this week.
-
Regina police seize $1.3 million in fentanyl, meth, cocaine
Regina police have put a sizeable dent in drug trafficking in the city — following an investigation that lead to the seizure of an estimated $1.3 million worth of narcotics.
-
Trespass notice issued to pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph
A trespass notice was issued Monday to protestors at the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph.
-
Guelph, Ont. wrestling fan’s WWE dream comes true after accessible seating mix-up
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. says Saturday was a day he will never forget, after attending WWE’s Money in the Bank event.
-
Have neckties fallen out of favour?
Neckties used to be everyday attire for most professional men. These days they’re more of a fashion choice – and not the rule.
-
-
First heat wave declared in Saskatchewan and across the west
It looks like Saskatchewan is moving into the first heat wave of the year.
-
Fundraiser in place for funeral of two boys killed in Sask. highway crash
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
-
Sudbury, Ont., city councillor faces Election Act charges
A Sudbury committee has decided that Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc should face legal action over “apparent contraventions of the campaign finance rules” that took place during Leduc’s re-election campaign in 2022.
-
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
-
Heavy rainfall expected in London, as hurricane Beryl blows through
A heavy rainfall warning is in effect for all of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday and Thursday – that’s due to remnants of hurricane Beryl, which could bring between 20 and 40 mm of rainfall per hour at times.
-
Huron County agricultural manufacturer spreading 'nutrients' across North America
In a small non-descript welding shop in the Huron County village of Walton, Gary Sutcliffe and his employees are building some of the most precise manure management machines in the world.
-
Fatal motorcycle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe sees driver charged
Police say a fatal two vehicle collision in Adelaide-Metcalfe in mid-June has led to charges for a driver.
-
WEATHER STATEMENT
WEATHER STATEMENT Torrential downpours from Hurricane Beryl's remnants to hit the region
Torrential rain is forecast for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
-
Opioid alert issued after multiple drug poisonings, including one death
Public Health issued an Opioid Alert after one fatal and three non-fatal drug poisonings over the past five days, marking the seventh such alert since June 1.
-
OPP officer pleads guilty to accidental shooting in Orillia
Ontario Provincial Police Const. Michael Walli pleaded guilty on Monday to accidentally shooting an 18-year-old man after a high-speed chase and risky takedown in Orillia two years ago.
-
Women's safety advocates amplify calls to address intimate partner violence after Walsh family deaths
The region is still hurting for members of the Walsh family. “I'm still reeling from seven months ago losing Janice Madison to IPV, and now we're adding Carly and her beautiful babies to that list as well,” said Lady Laforet, executive director of the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families.
-
‘The future is very bright’: Optimism abounds that Windsor's jobless rate will soon improve
Windsor's unemployment rate went up last month and remains the highest in the country, according to Statistics Canada. But, officials with Workforce WindsorEssex believe the region is heading in the right direction, suggesting the latest figures don't reflect the whole picture.
-
Pay to park and to power: Windsor converting parking spaces into EV charging locations
Windsor is converting parking spaces into electric vehicle charging locations.
-
B.C. heat wave: High temperatures remain in forecast after record-breaking weekend
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
-
Victoria Pride parade re-routed due to protest, but no 'significant' incidents reported
A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the Victoria Pride Parade over the weekend, forcing authorities to re-route the procession.
-
B.C. ship and dock foremen ordered to rescind strike notice
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
-
B.C. buyers who backed out of home purchase ordered to pay more than $350K in damages
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
-
Dive team called in after man drowns in Okanagan Lake, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
-
'Elaborate' B.C. fraud scheme involved impersonating corporate security and police, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
-
2024 Southern Alberta Summer Games kick off in Coaldale
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
-
Court hears accused in Coutts blockade thought protest could lead to 'war'
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
-
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
-
Blind River man facing assault charges after allegedly punching another resident in the face
A 61-year-old man has been charged with assault following a confrontation this weekend in Blind River.
-
United Steelworkers union converges in St. John’s for triennial conference
The United Steelworkers union has brought 450 of its members, staff and guests to St. John’s, Nfld., as part of the union’s triennial District 6 Conference.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with entering victim’s home, sexually assaulting them
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.