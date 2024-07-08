Canada

Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment

A sign is seen on the campus of Memorial University, Friday, June 23, 2023, in St. John's, N.L. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) A sign is seen on the campus of Memorial University, Friday, June 23, 2023, in St. John's, N.L. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.

University spokesman Chad Pelley says students held a protest in the morning but did not set up a new encampment, adding that no protesters have slept on campus since Friday, when they were forcibly removed.

Protesters had camped on campus for 45 days demanding Memorial disclose its divestment in “arms manufacturing, apartheid, and genocide.” 

Memorial says its operation to remove protesters was informed by an Ontario Superior Court ruling on July 2 that ordered a pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled on the University of Toronto campus.

Memorial said in a news release that precedents by other Canadian courts "are relevant" and used when issues of law are the same.

In a statement, protesting students said the university's actions to dismantle the camp last week were "chaotic, disorganized and showed a complete disregard for safety."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024

