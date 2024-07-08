More than 44,000 Hatch baby sound machine power adapters recalled in Canada

Health Canada says thousands of power adapters sold with baby sound machines are being recalled due to an electrical hazard.

The recall applies to the AC adapter with model number CYAP05 050100U, which is included with some Hatch Baby Rest 1st Generation sound machines.

It was issued jointly by Health Canada, the United States Consumer Protection Agency, and Hatch Baby Inc.

Health Canada says the plastic housing from the AC adapter can become loose when removing it from a power outlet, leading to exposed power prongs which poses an electrical hazard.

Those with the affected sound machines are asked to immediately stop using the power adapter, cut its cord and contact the company for a free replacement.

More than 44,000 affected units were sold in Canada, and the company has received no reports of incidents in injuries in the country as of July 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.