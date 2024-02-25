What killed Flaco the owl? New York zoologists testing for toxins, disease as contributing factors

VIDEO 'There's a deer in the swimming pool': Wayward deer caught on tape in LaSalle, Ont. pool
Cleanup is underway after a deer broke into the pool area of a LaSalle, Ont. recreation centre.
New York City's celebrity owl Flaco died from a traumatic impact, zoologists confirmed a day after he reportedly flew into a building, with further testing planned to determine if the Eurasian eagle-owl may have been sick.
What happened in Flaco's final hours is top of mind for his fans across the city, who cheered him on as he defied the odds by fending for himself despite a life in captivity. Police are still seeking to arrest whoever let him out of his enclosure at the Central Park Zoo a year ago.
Flaco had been in good physical shape, the necropsy found, succeeding in catching prey even though he had no experience hunting because he came to the zoo as a fledgling 13 years earlier. According to the necropsy report released Saturday, the owl weighed 1.89 kilograms (4.1 pounds), just 2 per cent less than when he was last measured at the zoo.
Flaco was found dead Friday on a sidewalk after apparently hitting a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
"The main impact appears to have been to the body, as there was substantial hemorrhage under the sternum and in the back of the body cavity around the liver," the report said.
The Central Park Zoo put the blame squarely on the person who cut open Flaco's enclosure. But they're investigating illness as a possible factor, and plan to release an update in around two weeks.
"This will include microscopic examination of tissue samples; toxicology tests to evaluate potential exposures to rodenticides or other toxins; and testing for infectious diseases such as West Nile Virus and Avian Influenza," the zoo's statement said.
Eulogies from his admirers poured in over the weekend. So did speculation about which of the many urban threats to wildlife may have contributed to his death.
Flaco fans who listened for his nightly hooting in on the Upper West Side reported he'd gone quiet in the days before his death, and theorized that he may have been ill.
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
As hundreds of people chanted 'Slava Ukraini' in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
The officer commanding medical training for Operation UNIFIER says Ukrainian troops don't have the supplies they need to put their training into action on the front lines of the country's war with Russia.
Canada's ambassador to Poland says the country wants allies to remain engaged in the war that has been raging on the other side of its border for two years.
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
Only a week after he was delivering groceries to make ends meet, the 2,930th-ranked golfer Joe Dean finished tied for second at the Kenya Open on Sunday to earn himself more than $200,000 and a huge shot of confidence for the future.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says it's not “the end of our story” despite Donald Trump's easy primary victory in South Carolina, her home state where the onetime governor had long suggested her competitiveness with the former president would show.
Namibian President Hage Geingob was laid to rest in the country's Heroes' Acre cemetery on Sunday following a state funeral attended by African leaders, the German president and Princess Anne, the sister of Britain's King Charles III.
The NDP plans to 'squeeze as much as (it) can out of the Liberals' before their confidence-and-supply agreement runs out in 2025, according to leader Jagmeet Singh.
International Trade Minister Mary Ng won't say which conditions India needs to meet for Canada to resume negotiating a free trade deal with the country, a process that's been on pause since last September.
It is no secret that a growing percentage of Americans can be considered overweight or obese, and that includes children. The number of kids between the ages of 2 and 19 who can be categorized as obese has now grown to 20 per cent, or one in five.
Here's a list of products and vehicles Canadians should watch out for according to the latest recalls this week.
Colombia’s government announced plans for a deep-water expedition to explore the mythical galleon San José, sunk in the 18th century in the country’s northern Caribbean and believed to contain cargo valued at billions of dollars.
Though it’s been more than half a year since the divisive rebrand, many still refer to the social media platform X by its former name, Twitter.
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
'Oppenheimer' continued to steamroll through Hollywood's awards season on Saturday, winning the top prize, for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
It's hard to imagine bands like Metallica or AC/DC being covered by a harpist, but that's what one former Moncton musician has done, and she's found great success.
British actress Pamela Salem, who starred alongside Sean Connery as Miss Moneypenny in the 1983 James Bond film 'Never Say Never Again,' has died at age 80, production company Big Finish announced Friday.
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
Before Dorian Weaver discovered how magical his community could be, the nine-year-old was simply playing with his Harry Potter Lego.
They rose up by the dozens from across Florida, caricatured competitors in tank tops and cutoff shorts, for a showdown that treats evading police and wrestling over beer like Olympic sports.
Former NFL player Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Daulton Varsho had three hits and three RBIs, but the Toronto Blue Jays fell 14-13 to the Philadelphia Phillies in their spring training opener Saturday at TD Ballpark.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
Ford stopped shipping its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups and has been holding them for quality inspections since Feb. 9.
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Gas prices are once again on the rise in the Lower Mainland.
