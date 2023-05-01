U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials

The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.

By the end of the day on May 11, international air travellers, federal employees and federal contractors will no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the White House said in a statement Monday.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine requirements bolstered vaccination across the nation, and our broader vaccination campaign has saved millions of lives,” the statement reads. “While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces, we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary.”

The statement added that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will also “start the process to end their vaccination requirements for ... certain noncitizens at the land border."

“In the coming days, further details related to ending these requirements will be provided,” the White House said.

According to Democratic Congressman Brian Higgins, whose district encompasses Buffalo and Niagara Falls, N.Y. along the Canadian border, the COVID-19 vaccine retirement will also be lifted for Canadians seeking to cross into the U.S. through the land border as of May 11.

Higgins said this has been confirmed to him by the White House after he pushed for clarity on whether or not Canadian crossings at the land border would be impacted by the U.S. lifting its COVID emergency order on May 11.

“For over three years now there have been barriers to cross-border travel,” Higgins said in a press release. “It has kept families apart and impeded economic recovery. While long overdue, this last lifting of pandemic restrictions is certainly welcome news and critically important as we seek opportunities to encourage a robust cross-border exchange that delivers shared prosperity.”

Last month, U.S President Joe Biden signed a bill to end the COVID-19 national emergency.

Canada ended its requirement for proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all travellers entering the country by air or through the land border last October.