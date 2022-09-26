Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
The federal government has announced it is dropping all COVID-19 entry restrictions, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination and quarantine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, making the ArriveCan application optional, and Canada is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Declaring the imminent end of these restrictions—effective Oct. 1— marks a major milestone in Canada's pandemic response.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and other relevant ministers and public health officials are speaking to the doing away with pandemic precautions Monday morning in Ottawa.
Deciding to allow the special orders that for months have upheld Canada's special pandemic authorizations under the Quarantine Act to expire means:
- Foreign nationals won't need to be vaccinated to enter the country;
- Incoming travellers to major airports won't be subject to random mandatory COVID-19 tests;
- Unvaccinated Canadians will no longer have to isolate when they return;
- Travellers will not have to monitor or report if they develop COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival in Canada;
- Filling out the ArriveCan app prior to landing will become optional; and
- It'll no longer be mandatory to wear a face mask on planes or trains.
“The removal of border measures has been facilitated by a number of factors, including modelling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 fuelled wave, Canada’s high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters... rapid tests, and treatments for COVID-19,” said the government in a statement about the changes.
This is a breaking news story. More to come…
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
The federal government has announced it is dropping all COVID-19 entry restrictions, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination and quarantine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, making the ArriveCan application optional, and Canada is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the death of one of their own.
Meteorologist's shocked reaction to Fiona: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'
NTV News' Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr appeared shocked while offering a dour account of the impact post-tropical storm Fiona had on the southern part of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Wild horses on Sable Island appear safe after island struck by Fiona
The herd of wild horses inhabiting Sable Island, which was directly in the path of post-tropical storm Fiona, appear to have come through the extreme weather safely.
Around 100 Canadian troops deployed to each of N.S., P.E.I., N.L. for post-Fiona recovery: feds
In an update Sunday regarding the devastation of post-tropical storm Fiona in Atlantic Canada, federal officials confirmed that the Canadian Armed Forces are already on the ground in several provinces to assist and are on their way to others.
13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
5 things to know for Monday, September 26, 2022
The recovery stage has begun after Fiona swept through Atlantic Canada, hundreds of troops have been deployed to help affected provinces, and many young Canadians feel they need an inheritance to reach their financial goals. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
The federal government has announced it is dropping all COVID-19 entry restrictions, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination and quarantine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, making the ArriveCan application optional, and Canada is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
-
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the death of one of their own.
-
Around 100 Canadian troops deployed to each of N.S., P.E.I., N.L. for post-Fiona recovery: feds
In an update Sunday regarding the devastation of post-tropical storm Fiona in Atlantic Canada, federal officials confirmed that the Canadian Armed Forces are already on the ground in several provinces to assist and are on their way to others.
-
Wild horses on Sable Island appear safe after island struck by Fiona
The herd of wild horses inhabiting Sable Island, which was directly in the path of post-tropical storm Fiona, appear to have come through the extreme weather safely.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
World
-
-
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can't afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.
-
13 dead, 21 wounded in school shooting in Russia
A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.
-
A mysterious nine second call from the White House to January 6 rioter, but no clear answers why
At 4:34 pm on January 6, 2021, a cell phone registered to a Capitol rioter who had stormed the building, received a phone call from a White House landline, according to records obtained by CNN.
-
Drone attack hits Ukraine; U.S. vows 'consequences' over nukes
An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa sparked a massive fire and explosion, the military said Monday, as Russia's leadership faced growing resistance to its efforts to call up hundreds of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine.
-
Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums
After seven months of war, many Ukrainians fear even more suffering and political repression as referendums orchestrated by the Kremlin portend Russia's imminent annexation of four occupied regions.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
The federal government has announced it is dropping all COVID-19 entry restrictions, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination and quarantine requirements at the border, doing away with mandatory random COVID-19 testing, making the ArriveCan application optional, and Canada is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
-
Around 100 Canadian troops deployed to each of N.S., P.E.I., N.L. for post-Fiona recovery: feds
In an update Sunday regarding the devastation of post-tropical storm Fiona in Atlantic Canada, federal officials confirmed that the Canadian Armed Forces are already on the ground in several provinces to assist and are on their way to others.
-
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
Health
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
COVID raises risk of long-term brain injury, large U.S. study finds
People who had COVID-19 are at higher risk for a host of brain injuries a year later compared with people who were never infected by the coronavirus, U.S. researchers report.
-
Months-long waits for breast biopsies 'unacceptable,' says B.C. doctor
A B.C. doctor is sounding the alarm, saying women are waiting months for biopsies to determine if they have breast cancer.
Sci-Tech
-
N.W.T. man among finalists in international astronomy photographer contest
A man from Yellowknife is gaining international recognition for a photo capturing a stunning display of dancing green aurora lights over the Cameron River.
-
NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane
NASA is skipping next week's launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of a tropical storm that's expected to become a major hurricane.
-
'Baby' island appears in Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts
The Central Tonga Islands welcomed the birth of a new baby -- a baby island, that is. The new baby island emerged in the southwest Pacific Ocean, where underwater volcanoes are plentiful.
Entertainment
-
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, David Foster join Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Superfans screamed in adoration as hitmakers Alanis Morissette and Bryan Adams were ushered into the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame on Saturday in a star-packed celebration. Some of the country's best-known musicians gathered to honour the pair, along with fellow 2022 songwriting inductees Jim Vallance, Daniel Lavoie and David Foster at Toronto's Massey Hall.
-
Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has cancelled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia's war against Ukraine, Polish media reported Saturday.
Business
-
Scotiabank CEO Brian Porter to retire next year, Finning CEO will take over
Scotiabank says chief executive Brian Porter will retire at the end of January next year.
-
World shares mixed; British pound slides on tax cut concerns
Global shares were mixed Monday while the British pound declined to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on concerns over planned tax cuts.
-
British pound plunges to new low as tax cuts spark concern
The British pound fell to all-time low against the U.S. dollar early Monday after Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng pledged a sweeping package of tax cuts, fueling concerns about the government's economic policy as the United Kingdom teeters toward recession.
Lifestyle
-
Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy
Few men in power have delved deeply into gender equality on the main stage of the United Nations this month, but the ones who did went there boldly: claiming feminist credibility, selling 'positive masculinity' and resolutely demanding an end to The Patriarchy.
-
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce & Gabbana archives for Milan show
Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce & Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks.
-
A giraffe unexpectedly gave birth right in front of zoo visitors
Visitors at the Virginia Zoo had the experience of a lifetime after a giraffe unexpectedly gave birth in front of them. Imara, an endangered Masai giraffe, gave birth to her ninth calf.
Sports
-
Brett Favre also sought welfare money for football facility: texts
After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre's pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state's welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.
-
Canada's Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles Sunday, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup.
-
Rihanna to headline the next Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna will take centre stage at February's Super Bowl halftime show. The singer, who declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Sunday.
Autos
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.
-
Yuki Tsunoda keeps his F1 seat at AlphaTauri next year
Formula One team AlphaTauri has given Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda a contract for next year.
-
Over 1M Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.