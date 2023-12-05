World

    • Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs

    The Devil's Bridge is pictured in this image shared by the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force. (Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force) The Devil's Bridge is pictured in this image shared by the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force. (Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force)

    Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.

    “Consular officials are providing consular assistance and support to the family and are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information,” the department told CTVNews.ca in a written statement. “Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

    The confirmation comes in the wake of local news reports suggesting two tourists drowned at Devil’s Bridge, a natural rock formation on the coast of Antigua.

    More to come.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What does Canada's December forecast look like? Here's what we know

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News