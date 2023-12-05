Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs

Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.

“Consular officials are providing consular assistance and support to the family and are in contact with local authorities to obtain additional information,” the department told CTVNews.ca in a written statement. “Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

The confirmation comes in the wake of local news reports suggesting two tourists drowned at Devil’s Bridge, a natural rock formation on the coast of Antigua.

More to come.