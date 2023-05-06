Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
Months after the death of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III's coronation got underway in London on Saturday morning, beginning with the royal procession from Buckingham Palace followed by a service at Westminster Abbey, the church where every coronation has been held since 1066.
Amid all the pomp and circumstance that comes with a centuries-old ceremony such as the coronation, photographers have already captured a few memorable moments of some of the youngest members of the Royal Family.
There are shots of now nine-year-old Prince George, the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, standing at attention at Westminster Abbey — including one of the Page of Honour with his tongue sticking out — and a tender moment between his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, holding hands inside the church.
Prince George, second left, stands at Westminster Abbey to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, in London, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
There's this picture from earlier of Princess Charlotte, wearing a white crown that matches her mother's, giving this look while travelling in the state car.
Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
And as Prince Louis showed, the prospect of sitting through a two-hour liturgy can challenge even the best of us.
Bottom left to right, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. Top left to right, James, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William, Prince of Wales (second from left), Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and Princess Charlotte of Wales (second from right) look at Prince Louis of Wales yawning as they arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales wore an ivory wool crepe dress by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen, the same British fashion house that made the dress and cape worn by Princess Charlotte.
With files from The Associated Press
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Watch live coverage of King Charles III's coronation
CTV News offers live coverage of the coronation during which King Charles III and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
Canada to commemorate King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital will just be getting underway.
'Not My King': Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
Police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic hours before King Charles' coronation on Saturday and a number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
Burials held in Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Heart-wrenching cries echoed as funerals were held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened just a day apart this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with U.S. Patriot
Ukraine's air force claimed Saturday to have downed a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv using newly acquired American Patriot defence systems, the first known time the country has been able to intercept one of Moscow's most modern missiles.
A COVID legacy? When doctors say we should still be masking up
Infectious diseases specialists are hoping the practice of masking, which emerged in this country as a response to the pandemic, will continue at certain times and in certain places to help reduce the spread of not only COVID-19, but influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as well.
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
Canada
-
‘We’re just praying’: Communities brace for more flooding in B.C Interior
Communities in B.C.’s central and southern Interior are bracing for more flooding. In Parker Cove, near Vernon, residents and volunteers have been filling sandbags for days.
-
Canada to commemorate King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital will just be getting underway.
-
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
-
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
-
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
World
-
W.Va. politicos keep fighting over 2020; voters, not so much
Some Republican officeholders in West Virginia are already revving up campaigns for governor in 2024. But first, they have to sort out what happened in 2020.
-
Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, receiving St. Edward's Crown in a ceremony built on ancient traditions, at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.
-
An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation
While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.
-
Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon were among the dignitaries on hand as King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
-
'Not My King': Police arrest anti-monarchy protesters ahead of King Charles' coronation
Police arrested the leader of the anti-monarchy group Republic hours before King Charles' coronation on Saturday and a number of other protesters who had gathered among the crowds lining the procession route in central London.
Politics
-
Trudeau, Simon take in pageantry of Britain's first coronation in 70 years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen Mary Simon were among the dignitaries on hand as King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
-
Canada to commemorate King Charles III's coronation in hour-long ceremony
As King Charles III's history-making coronation ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey winds down, commemoration events in the nation's capital will just be getting underway.
-
Trudeau says no decision yet on expelling Chinese envoy implicated in threats to MP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says no decision has been made yet on whether to expel a Chinese diplomat who allegedly targeted a member of Parliament and his family.
Health
-
How promising are new drugs to treat obesity and who should — and shouldn't — use them?
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly announced last week that a medication developed to treat diabetes, tirzepatide, also had a substantial effect on reducing weight. Dr. Leana Wen. Wen, who is an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, answers some questions surrounding the drugs.
-
New Australian study finds no legal or scientific support for corporal punishment, recommends banning the practice
A new Australian meta-analysis of studies on corporal punishment’s impact on a child’s development and wellbeing concluded corporal punishment was associated with negative outcomes for children.
-
Water beads can be fatal for children: Health Canada
Health Canada warns parents and caregivers about the risks of water beads, saying swallowing this tiny bead can be fatal to young children.
Sci-Tech
-
1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly
Stargazers in Asia and Australia had the best seats for the year's first lunar eclipse.
-
Look up to the sky for 3 space events this weekend
With bright meteors blazing across the sky from the Aquariids meteor shower and a chance to see a lunar eclipse, Friday will be the time to look up to the sky for a day of spectacular celestial events.
-
Scientists warn of AI dangers but don't agree on solutions
Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today's artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn't mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.
Entertainment
-
Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy
The Italian tourism ministry thought it had a sure-fire way to bring travellers into the country: turning a 15th-century art icon into a 21st-century 'virtual influencer.'
-
Planned tribute show in Gordon Lightfoot's hometown now a memorial
Fans of Gordon Lightfoot will gather tonight in his Orillia, Ont. hometown for a concert honouring the late folk singer-songwriter.
-
'Yellowstone' to end in November, sequel starts in December
The popular television western 'Yellowstone' with Kevin Costner will end this fall and be replaced almost immediately by a sequel. But like any good drama, there's some mystery involved.
Business
-
Profits jump at Buffett's company ahead of annual meeting
Warren Buffett's company said its first-quarter profits soared along with the paper value of its investment portfolio -- giving the thousands of shareholders who will fill an arena Saturday to listen to the billionaire and several other top executives answer questions some good news to start the day.
-
Lebanon's finance minister questioned in Central Bank probe
A European judicial team questioned Lebanon's caretaker finance minister on Friday in an investigation related to corruption probes of the country's Central Bank governor, officials said.
-
Shopify layoff comes as some say it's taking longer for people to find jobs
Shopify Inc.’s layoff this week will add a slew of new workers to the job-hunting pool at a time when experts say candidates are taking longer to find their next gig.
Lifestyle
-
Could you have royal lineage? One in 10 Canadians do -- here's how to find out
The recent spotlight on the Royal Family may lead to questions about lineage, and it turns out many Canadians have some kind of royal connection.
-
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
-
Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican culture, not independence
American bars and restaurants gear up every year for Cinco de Mayo, offering special deals on Mexican food and alcoholic drinks for the May 5 holiday that is barely celebrated south of the border.
Sports
-
Kelly strikes out 10 in Diamondbacks' 3-1 win over Nationals
Kelly struck out 10 in seven strong innings, Corbin Carroll homered in his return to the lineup and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 3-1 on Friday night.
-
Booker scores 47, Durant adds 39, Suns beat Nuggets 121-114
Devin Booker has carried a massive offensive load for the Phoenix Suns in these playoffs, averaging more than 35 points per game despite defenders draped all over him in most games.
-
This Asian combat sports promoter wants to crack the U.S. market -- without the bloodlust and trash-talking
First they were seen as cage-fighting meat heads. Then testosterone-fuelled trash talkers wearing expensive suits. Could 2023 be the year mixed-martial arts in the United States finally returns to its pure, humble beginnings nurtured in Asia nearly 5,000 years ago?
Autos
-
Ford recalls some U.S. vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Ford Motor Co. is recalling certain 2004 to 2006 Ranger vehicles because replacement front passenger air bag inflators may have been installed incorrectly.
-
From serving drinks to washing cars: Lewis Hamilton on what helped make him a sporting great
Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, a seven-time world champion and an influential philanthropist. But there was a time when his life wasn't quite as glamorous.
-
U.S. probes complaint that woman was trapped in flaming SUV
U.S. safety regulators are investigating possible electrical problems in older Dodge Journeys after a woman was trapped and died when her SUV caught fire in December.