Louis yawns, Charlotte's hand-holding, George's role: How the King's grandchildren took part in his coronation

While all eyes turn to King Charles III for his historic coronation, his grandchildren may end up being the ones who steal the show.

Months after the death of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III's coronation got underway in London on Saturday morning, beginning with the royal procession from Buckingham Palace followed by a service at Westminster Abbey, the church where every coronation has been held since 1066.

Amid all the pomp and circumstance that comes with a centuries-old ceremony such as the coronation, photographers have already captured a few memorable moments of some of the youngest members of the Royal Family.

There are shots of now nine-year-old Prince George, the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, standing at attention at Westminster Abbey — including one of the Page of Honour with his tongue sticking out — and a tender moment between his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, holding hands inside the church.

Prince George, second left, stands at Westminster Abbey to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, in London, May 6, 2023. (Toby Melville, Pool via AP)

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

There's this picture from earlier of Princess Charlotte, wearing a white crown that matches her mother's, giving this look while travelling in the state car.

Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

And as Prince Louis showed, the prospect of sitting through a two-hour liturgy can challenge even the best of us.

Bottom left to right, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. Top left to right, James, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester attend the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William, Prince of Wales (second from left), Catherine, Princess of Wales (left) and Princess Charlotte of Wales (second from right) look at Prince Louis of Wales yawning as they arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales wore an ivory wool crepe dress by her wedding dress designer Alexander McQueen, the same British fashion house that made the dress and cape worn by Princess Charlotte.

With files from The Associated Press