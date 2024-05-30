World

    • Israeli centrist party proposes vote to dissolve parliament

    Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's War Cabinet and the top political rival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leaves after a meeting at the State Department, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo) Benny Gantz, a key member of Israel's War Cabinet and the top political rival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leaves after a meeting at the State Department, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)
    Share
    JERUSALEM -

    Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz's centrist party proposed on Thursday holding a parliamentary vote on dissolving the parliament, but it was unclear whether he had enough support to bring about an early election.

    The move follows an ultimatum that Gantz issued this month, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agree to a day-after plan for the Gaza war by June 8. He threatened to quit the coalition if no such plan was forthcoming.

    Gantz joined Netanyahu's government shortly after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7 last year that sparked the war in Gaza.

    Gantz's centrist bloc split up in March and his party does not on its own control enough seats in parliament to bring down the ruling coalition.

    Netanyahu's Likud responded to Gantz's latest move by saying that Israel needs unity and that disbanding the government would hurt the war effort.

    (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Dan Williams and Timothy Heritage)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News