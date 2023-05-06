The order of service for the coronation of King Charles III

LONDON -

Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the historic coronation that will see King Charles III crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

Rooted in more than 1,000 years of tradition, the coronation ceremony is set within the Christian service of Holy Communion and will follow five elements in the traditional order: the recognition, the oath, the anointing, the investiture and the crowning.

The order of service lays out the format and content of the service, in this case laying out King Charles’ coronation liturgy.

"The service is quite long and complex so you need an order of service to keep track, otherwise how will the new King know when to make his promise to govern his people here and in some countries of the Commonwealth with justice and mercy," Westminster Abbey’s Rev. Mark Birch explained.

The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

While it remains a “sacred Anglican service,” as per tradition, what’s changed is that leaders from other faiths will also be represented to “reflect the diversity of modern Britain,” Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the Earl Marshal, said in a statement this week.

In keeping with the theme of respecting the past while moving forward, the liturgy also includes “new and revised elements and texts that reflect this theme of serving others, as well as recognizing and celebrating the vibrant diversity of our nation today,” said a Lambeth Palace spokesperson.

ORDER OF SERVICE IN BRIEF:

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (6 a.m. to 8 a.m. EDT): The two-hour liturgy, shorter than the Queen Elizabeth’s three-hour coronation, will take this format:

• The processions of faith leaders, ecumenical leaders, national flags of the Realms, the choir

• The procession of the King and the Queen

• The greeting and introduction from the Archbishop of Canterbury

• The recognition, which is the first element of the traditional coronation rite, during which the Archbishop will say “I here present unto you, King Charles, your undoubted King.”

• The presentation of the Bible, which is the church’s first gift to the King

• The oath, during which the King will “solemnly promise” to govern “the Peoples of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, your other Realms and the Territories to any of them belonging or pertaining, according to their respective laws and customs.”

• The King’s prayer, which was specially composed for King Charles III

• The Epistle, a reading selected by the Archbishop of Canterbury that will be read by U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

• Sermon given by the Archbishop of Canterbury

• The anointing with holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem. The King will remove the robes of state as he prepares to be anointed on the coronation chair. The oil will placed on the King’s hands, chest and head, using a silver-gilt spoon, the oldest object in use at the coronation

• The presentation of the regalia, which includes the spurs, the sword, the armills, the robe and stole royal, the ring, the glove, the golden orb and the jewel-encrusted sceptres

• The crowning of the King with St. Edward’s Crown, which was made for the coronation of Charles II in 1661. As the Archbishop brings the crown down onto the King’s head, he will say “God save the King!” and the congregation will repeat the proclamation.

• Fanfare; the Abbey bells will ring for 2 minutes, a fanfare will be sounded, followed by a gun salute at the Horse Guards Parade, at the Tower of London and at all saluting stations throughout the U.K., Gibraltar, Bermuda and ships at sea.

• The blessing, which is shared by Christian leaders across the country.

• The enthroning, which will set the King in the crown upon his throne.

• The Homage of the Church of England

• The Homage of Royal Blood

• The Homage of the People, a new moment in the tradition of the coronation, which the congregation is invited to participate in, to declare their allegiance to the new sovereign

• The coronation of the Queen, which confers upon the consort “the honour and position to serve beside their spouse.” During her coronation, Queen Consort Camilla will be anointed; receive the ring, sceptre and rod; crowned and then enthroned

• Hymns and prayers will follow

• The King’s outward procession

• In an unprecedented gesture, the King will take the final moments to receive greetings from representatives and leaders from different faiths

• Then he will greet the Governors-General, before proceeding to the Gold State Coach

FOLLOW THE FULL ORDER OF SERVICE HERE:

Coronation Order of Service by CTV News on Scribd

FOLLOW THE FULL CORONATION LITURGY HERE:

The liturgy for the coronation rite of King Charles III by CTV News on Scribd