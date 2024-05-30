Autos

    Canadians' interest in buying EVs fades as barriers, concerns remain: J.D. Power

    An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.

    The J.D. Power survey shows 11 per cent of respondents said they were "very likely" to buy an EV as their next car, down three percentage points compared with last year.

    J.D. Ney, director of the automotive practice at J.D. Power Canada, says auto manufacturers are investing large sums in EV and battery manufacturing facilities but EVs are still more expensive than gas-powered cars and more education is needed for a smooth transition among consumers.

    Statistics Canada data on zero-emission vehicle registrations in the fourth quarter of 2023 showed registrations were down by almost 5,000 quarter-over-quarter.

    The J.D. Power survey adds half of consumers have never driven in an EV before, while more than a third of those who have rented, borrowed or test driven an EV say they were likely to consider purchasing one.

    Interest in buying an EV was highest in provinces offering incentives, the report said, adding that 40 per cent of respondents in Quebec and 33 per cent of potential buyers in British Columbia say they are likely to buy an EV.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

