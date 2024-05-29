Poilievre says Canadians 'fleeing' to Nicaragua, Liberals say it shows he 'doesn't have a clue'
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are "fleeing" Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
In a video posted Tuesday that's racked up hundreds of thousands of views across platforms, Poilievre features a woman he met while engaging with supporters, who tells him she moved her family to Nicaragua in 2022 – without any ties to the country – after being unable to afford a larger home in Canada.
"This is nuts," Poilievre says to the camera. "A family from Cape Breton, a fishing family, can't afford to live here."
"It used to be that people would flee from countries like Nicaragua to come to Canada, but now people are actually fleeing from Canada to go to Nicaragua, because they can't afford nine years of Trudeau," Poilievre said.
In the video, the woman says she's aware of 8,000 other Canadians who moved there looking for "a lower cost of living" and "better quality of life."
"That's how badly this guy has ruined our country... This is insane," Poilievre says. "We're going to bring our people home."
Asked to comment on the Official Opposition leader's video, a pair of federal Liberal cabinet ministers panned Poilievre for talking down Canada.
"I think he doesn't have a clue what Nicaragua is all about and he's never been there. It shows," Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said. "Trust me, I know Nicaragua."
Canada advises travellers to Nicaragua to "exercise a high degree of caution … due to the political situation, the potential for civil unrest and crime."
Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Poilievre's narrative was "irresponsible" and "shows who he is."
"How ridiculous that would be. Honestly. I mean, Canada is the envy of the world… We're a big magnet for talent. You see people coming and coming. People come to study, people come to work, people come to live," Champagne said.
"At a certain stage, we have to stop that kind of rhetoric which makes no sense," he said. "I think we should be proud. We should be talking up Canada … as leaders we should be talking up, I mean who could be more optimistic than us as elected leaders."
Last year, CTV News reported on Canadians who decided to relocate to countries where they will pay less for accommodation and other essential items, amid struggles to find affordable housing.
Jaime Battiste, the Liberal MP who represents Sydney-Victoria, N.S., and lives in Cape Breton, was asked what he made of the story of one local family leaving the country because they couldn't find an affordable home.
He said he'd "invite them back" to the region, adding that the "growing economy" has seen people return.
Battiste said while he didn't have much to say about Poilievre's claims, based on what he knows about his riding, "there's all kinds of homes in Cape Breton to welcome families to work in our area. It's a beautiful part of the country as well."
CTV News has asked Poilievre's office for comment.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
