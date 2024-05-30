Bus crashes into gorge in India-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 21 people

Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims skidded and rolled into a deep gorge on a mountainous highway in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, killing at least 21 people, officials said.
Health official Akhnoor Saleem Khan said 35 passengers were injured in the accident and some of them were in serious condition.
The crash happened in the Jammu region when the bus plunged 150 feet (45.7 metres) into the gorge. The cause of the bus crash was being investigated.
State transportation chief Rajinder Singh said the bus was carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in the Reasi area of Jammu.
India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
In 2022, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
The federal New Democrats want to amend the Liberal government's electoral reform legislation to scrap the proposal to push back the vote by a week and consequently secure pensions for dozens of MPs, CTV News has learned.
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz's centrist party has proposed holding a vote to dissolve parliament in a bid to bring about an early election, his party said in a statement on Thursday.
Bank of Montreal clients on both sides of the border Thursday morning have reported outages with banking services. BMO said its technical team is investigating.
The comforting sound of giggling grandchildren has chased away the cloud of anxiety that has loomed over Mohammed and Intisar Nofal's home for the past seven months.
Nick Taylor begins the defence of his RBC Canadian Open title this morning.
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
If you use Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram, you've probably noticed a new character pop up answering search queries or eagerly offering tidbits of information in your feeds, with varying degrees of accuracy.
The Ontario government says that financial literacy and greater exposure to 'priority economic sector' career options will be part of an 'overhauling' of high school programs and requirements over the next two years.
Debate is heating up over the City of Vancouver exploring the idea to sell the naming rights to parks and other public assets.
A Winnipeg business is making sure thieves don’t walk off with their cash again by not having any on-site.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
When Renee Didier disappeared from Dawson Creek in northern British Columbia nearly six months ago, it was sudden and unexpected, her uncle said.
A person has died after falling into an airplane jet engine at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.
The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is to resume deliberations Thursday after asking to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the history-making case.
The man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for bludgeoning Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer inside their San Francisco home returned to a courtroom Wednesday to face state charges, including attempted murder.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation into a massive explosion that blew out much of the ground floor of an apartment building in Ohio this week, killing a bank employee and injuring several other people.
A sheriff is rebutting an allegation that some of his officers arrived at a mass shooting scene reeking of alcohol, saying in a statement that all officers were on duty or had just attended training before Lewiston police requested their assistance.
The federal Liberals and NDP say conservative politicians are displaying a pattern of attacks against Speakers' independence, an allegation the Conservatives in Ottawa strongly deny.
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing the opening of a major vaccine production plant in Toronto today — part of Canada's efforts to build up the domestic biomanufacturing sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Agriculture Department has proposed allowing farmers to bulk test the milk of their dairy cows for bird flu rather than test milk from individual cows before gaining approval to ship them across state lines, according to state and industry officials and agency documents.
The World Health Organization's emergencies department is facing 'existential threats' as multiplying health crises have left it so short of cash that it needed emergency funds to pay staff salaries at the end of last year, an independent report said.
An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade, amassing at least US$99 million in profits.
The federal justice minister said Wednesday the government's online harms bill includes measures to protect children using age-appropriate web design.
An attorney for Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has responded to allegations of sexual assault featured in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries about the singer and his late brother, Aaron Carter.
Harvey Weinstein is appearing before a judge Wednesday afternoon in the same New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.
A major Toronto hip-hop music festival has been postponed after organizers say one of its headliners cancelled his appearance.
A Winnipeg business is making sure thieves don’t walk off with their cash again by not having any on-site.
WestJet Encore pilots could walk off the job this weekend if an agreement isn’t reached with the airline, after filing a 72-hour strike notice.
Lab-grown meat is not currently available in any U.S. grocery stores or restaurants. If some lawmakers have their way, it never will be.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
You’re out for a hike, revelling in glorious nature. Suddenly, you spot a bear. And the bear has spotted you, too. Would you know what to do next?
When Dianne Debarros and Tom Stitzel headed to a Toronto Blue Jays game last month, the couple figured dining at the Rogers Centre would not be cheap.
With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Toyota has announced it will offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
The Ontario government says that financial literacy and greater exposure to 'priority economic sector' career options will be part of an 'overhauling' of high school programs and requirements over the next two years.
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing the opening of a major vaccine production plant in Toronto today — part of Canada's efforts to build up the domestic biomanufacturing sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 58 per cent of formal complaints about police misconduct by the Calgary Police Service have been partially or completely resolved through the use of body-worn cameras, a new report says.
A well-regarded, experienced glider pilot and instructor from Calgary was killed Wednesday while competing at a national championship event near Diamond Valley, leaving his loved ones and the province's soaring community gutted.
Calgary police are looking for suspects after someone shot at a home in the northeast community of Abbeydale.
New statistics show Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued 37,285 speeding tickets in April, after issuing 43,416 tickets in March. So far in 2024, 121,652 speeding tickets have been issued by the photo radar cameras.
Protesters blocked traffic outside a major military industry trade show in Ottawa Wednesday morning before moving on to Parliament Hill to condemn the ongoing violence in Gaza and Canada's arms trade with Israel.
After the death of a man on the Ottawa River this week there is a renewed warning from first responders about safety on the water.
Police are investigating another building in Montreal's community was struck by gunfire.
Hema-Quebec is launching an urgent appeal to people with blood groups O+, O- and B- who are willing to donate.
A Montreal man who has a physical disability is the lead plaintiff in an application for a class action lawsuit against Uber.
With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.
Edmonton police are looking for the male they believe robbed two stores.
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Some small businesses in Sackville, N.B., are being forced to look for a new location after being told their leases would be terminated next spring.
Fire crews were on scene Thursday morning battling a fire at home in the William Whyte neighbourhood.
A group of Winnipeg residents has proposed the creation of a new national urban park in the city.
After three hours of deliberation, the jury at a coroner's inquest in Regina came to the conclusion Haven Dubois died by drowning, and that the manner of his death is "undetermined."
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
Last season the Saskatchewan Roughriders' number one running back was Jamal Morrow, who is now a CFL free agent. This year the green and white have veteran A.J. Ouellete to lead the group.
Another high school in Waterloo Region has been closed due to threats made against it.
Waterloo regional police are investigating a reported shooting in the Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road area of Kitchener.
Some Home Hardware employees are out of a job after the company announced layoffs on Tuesday.
A Saskatoon woman is speaking out about what she calls unacceptable conditions in an apartment her elderly mom was living in.
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire that destroyed the community’s school.
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
Some residents of Central Elgin are being advised to boil their water. The advisory comes after a report from the Central Elgin Distribution System of low levels of bacteria in drinking water.
The deputy mayor is pitching a more aggressive approach to deal with tenants who are impacting pest control efforts undertaken by London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).
Western's president offers measures to try and end on-campus demonstration.
A two-vehicle crash sent a black cloud of smoke into the Oro-Medonte sky Wednesday.
Barrie Police are trying to locate a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday.
There has been a lot of talk about the new multi-purpose field that will be built along Barrie's waterfront, but only some in Barrie are excited about the latest addition.
Some Windsor police officers will soon start using body-worn microphones and in-car cameras as part of a pilot program to better protect officers and foster greater public trust.
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
Windsor police officers were called to a marine emergency along the Windsor-LaSalle border on Thursday morning.
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
A potential redevelopment of part of London Road Park won't be going ahead.
Vulcan RCMP are going to host an impaired driving simulation next week to alert residents to the consequences of drunk driving.
Lethbridge police say orange fentanyl was among the drugs seized during the most recent execution of an ongoing enforcement project focusing on the city's downtown.
Patients at Sault Ste. Marie’s Group Health Centre who were to be de-rostered this week will soon be able to access a new nurse practitioner-led clinic.
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
