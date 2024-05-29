Harvey Weinstein may face new charges as more accusers come forward, New York prosecutors say

Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Manhattan prosecutors told a judge Wednesday they are evaluating more claims of sexual misconduct made against Harvey Weinstein and could potentially seek a new indictment against him before his scheduled retrial on rape and sexual assault charges.
Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said during a court hearing that additional people have come forward with assault claims and prosecutors are currently assessing which fall under the statute of limitations.
She said some potential survivors that were not ready to step forward during Weinstein's first New York trial may now be willing to testify.
When asked by Judge Curtis Farber whether there was a possibility of prosecutors filing a new indictment, Blumberg replied: "Yes, your honour."
Blumberg said prosecutors would be in a better position to update the court on the direction of the case at the end of June.
Farber set the next hearing date for July 9. The retrial on the rape charge is tentatively scheduled for some time after Labour Day.
Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, told reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing that his client was confident no additional accusers would be found to bolster the prosecution's case.
"He knows he's never done anything like this," Aidala said of Weinstein.
Weinstein, appearing in the same New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial, entered the court in a wheelchair, as he has during other recent court hearings since his 2020 conviction was tossed out.
Weinstein has suffered from medical problems throughout his time in jail, his lawyers have said. He is currently at the city's Rikers Island jail complex.
Earlier in the hearing, Farber addressed a letter from prosecutors last week requesting the court to remind Weinstein's lawyers not to discuss or disparage potential witnesses in public ahead of the retrial.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office argues that Aidala made statements earlier this month that were meant to intimidate Miriam Haley, a former TV and film production assistant who Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting.
Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, apologized to the judge, saying he didn't intend to intimidate anyone.
But he said his client is also entitled to a "vigorous defence," and that it is the defence's position that "lies were told at the last trial, and will be told at this one."
Aidala argued lawyers for Weinstein's accusers have been holding press conferences criticizing Weinstein throughout his legal ordeal.
"Who gets to stand up for Harvey Weinstein?" he asked in court. "Who gets to be his voice?"
Farber, in response, directed both sides to "refrain from pandering to the press," saying the case will "not be decided in the court of public opinion" but in the court of justice.
Haley didn't attend Wednesday's hearing and has expressed reluctance about going through the trauma of testifying again.
Her lawyer Gloria Allred said outside the courthouse that her client hasn't made a decision yet about whether she'll participate in the retrial.
But Allred called on Aidala to apologize to Haley for the "unwarranted, vicious and false" attack on her, made in the courtroom earlier Wednesday. Aidala declined, speaking to reporters later.
Speaking outside of court on May 1, Aidala said Haley lied to the jury about her motive in coming forward and that his team planned an aggressive cross-examination on the issue "if she dares to come and show her face here."
The Associated Press does not generally identify people alleging sexual assault unless they consent to be named, as both Haley and Mann have.
Weinstein's original trial was held in the same courtroom where Trump is on trial now, but the two men were unlikely to bump into each other. Weinstein is in custody and was brought to and from the courtroom under guard. He appeared in a courtroom on a different floor than where Trump is currently on trial.
At his 2020 trial, Weinstein was convicted of raping Jessica Mann, an aspiring actor, and of sexually assaulting Haley. But last month New York's highest court threw out those convictions after determining that the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against him based on allegations from other women that weren't part of the case. Weinstein, 72, has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual.
The New York ruling reopened a painful chapter in America's reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures. The .MeToo era began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.
Weinstein, who had been serving a 23-year sentence in New York, was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and is still sentenced to 16 years in prison in California.
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
A group of prominent former politicians and current academics is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to change his tone on the possibility of arrest warrants for senior Israeli leaders.
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Police cleared pro-Palestinian protesters from a main intersection at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver on Wednesday.
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois voting against the legislation.
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
A youth bicyclist was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Toronto police say the Hate Crimes Unit is investigating vandalism at the constituency office of a Toronto Member of Parliament.
A Quebec judge ruled Wednesday that smoking during a stage performance is a valid form of artistic expression, overturning a lower court's decision and clearing three theatres that had been fined for allowing the practice.
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois voting against the legislation.
South Africans voted Wednesday at schools, community centres, and in large white tents set up in open fields in an election seen as their country's most important since apartheid ended 30 years ago.
Jury deliberations began Wednesday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, placing the outcome of the history-making case in the hands of a dozen New Yorkers who have vowed to be fair and impartial in the face of their unprecedented task.
An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade, amassing at least US$99 million in profits.
Israel sent tanks on raids into Rafah on Wednesday and predicted its war on Hamas in Gaza would continue all year, after Washington said the Rafah assault did not amount to a major ground operation that would trigger a change in U.S. policy.
U.S. President Joe Biden began a new push in Philadelphia on Wednesday to court Black voters, a critical voting bloc that is showing signs of weakness for Democrats ahead of the November election.
North Korea flew hundreds of balloons carrying trash and manure toward South Korea in one of its most bizarre provocations against its rival in years, prompting the South’s military to mobilize chemical and explosive response teams to recover objects and debris in different parts of the country.
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
A group of prominent former politicians and current academics is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to change his tone on the possibility of arrest warrants for senior Israeli leaders.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois voting against the legislation.
The federal health minister needs new powers to unilaterally take dangerous products off the shelves if they're hurting people and not being used as intended, Mark Holland said Wednesday.
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
It was supposed to be a celebration, but one family’s unique meal of black bear meat sent several members to the hospital instead.
An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade, amassing at least US$99 million in profits.
The federal justice minister said Wednesday the government's online harms bill includes measures to protect children using age-appropriate web design.
Five additional Ontario school boards and two independent private schools have joined a lawsuit against the owners of multiple social media platforms, including Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook.
An attorney for Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has responded to allegations of sexual assault featured in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries about the singer and his late brother, Aaron Carter.
Harvey Weinstein is appearing before a judge Wednesday afternoon in the same New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.
A major Toronto hip-hop music festival has been postponed after organizers say one of its headliners cancelled his appearance.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the country's total residential mortgage debt totalled $2.16 trillion as of February this year, up 3.4 per cent year-over-year and representing the slowest growth in 23 years.
BMO Financial Group shares came under pressure after the bank reported results that missed expectations on higher loan-loss provisions and U.S. growth issues.
Wyloo Metals has a deal with Greater Sudbury for land to build a battery materials processing facility in the city.
You’re out for a hike, revelling in glorious nature. Suddenly, you spot a bear. And the bear has spotted you, too. Would you know what to do next?
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
Nick Taylor is looking to become the first Canadian to win back-to-back Open championships on home soil.
Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.
The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4.
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Toyota has announced it will offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids.
A new pothole-riddled street in Hamilton has taken the top spot for the worst road in Ontario, according to a new list released by the Canadian Automotive Association (CAA) on Tuesday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
Police cleared pro-Palestinian protesters from a main intersection at the University of British Columbia campus in Vancouver on Wednesday.
Commuters at an East Vancouver SkyTrain station were in for a surprise Wednesday morning, as the track began to spark and smoke.
Staff shortages and a lack of funding are leading to thousands of backlogged work orders for schools across the province, which a union says is leading to safety issues.
Toronto MPP Bhutila Karpoche used her umbrella to shield herself from heavy rain Monday morning when she walked over to a high school in her riding to speak with Grade 10 students. The last thing she expected was to need to use it inside.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
An arbitrator has awarded Ontario's elementary teachers a raise of nearly 12 per cent over the course of its four-year deal with the province.
Calgary police have laid charges in a hit-and-run in Pineridge that left a teenage girl with life-threatening injuries.
Foothills Medical Centre is the eighth hospital in Canada to receive adaptive gaming controls and equipment to help patients recover and rehabilitate from injuries and disabilities.
Netflix is holding a casting call for Indigenous extras Thursday to appear in its new streaming series The Abandons.
Protesters blocked traffic outside a major military industry trade show in Ottawa Wednesday morning before moving on to Parliament Hill to condemn the ongoing violence in Gaza and Canada's arms trade with Israel.
The University of Ottawa Heart Institute celebrated Wednesday the 40th anniversary of the first life-saving heart transplant.
Premier Doug Ford is refuting the idea of calling an election this summer or fall, but won't rule out an early election before the June 2026 date.
For months, parents in Montreal's St. Henri neighbourhood have been warning that a new safe drug-use site near their children's elementary school playground would lead to unsafe situations. Months after opening, it seems their fears have come true.
Montreal residents are once again concerned about the reliability of the city's power grid after new revelations on its deteriorating infrastructure.
Environment Canada says the tornado that hit west of Montreal on Monday generated maximum wind speeds of about 155 kilometres per hour.
After years of complaints to police, a Spruce Grove home has been shut down by Alberta Sheriffs.
An Alberta school principal who was previously charged with sexual assault has been arrested again after another woman reported that he had sexually assaulted her.
The Edmonton Oilers are shaking things up. Down 2-1 in the NHL's Western Conference final to the Dallas Stars, head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed there would be lineup changes for tonight's Game 4.
A Cape Breton University student from India has been identified as one of the victims in a horrific fire in that country that has killed more than two dozen people.
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
The Manitoba government is promising new money for Winnipeg police to combat rising fears over retail theft and other issues.
A group of Winnipeg residents has proposed the creation of a new national urban park in the city.
A Winnipeg homeowner will have to tear down or modify some of the garages on his property that exceed size limits.
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
A proposed apartment development in Regina's Douglas Park neighbourhood has been granted approval from the City Planning Commission following a meeting Tuesday night that saw more pushback from area residents.
Representatives of government and Creative Saskatchewan provided a tour of Regina's new virtual production stage – touting it as another sign that film and television have returned to the province.
A Kitchener high school was shut down Wednesday due to a “threat of violence” and will also remain closed on Thursday.
Stratford residents shouted at the mayor and city councillors after Tuesday night's meeting ended before it even began.
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire on that destroyed the community’s school.
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
Wyloo Metals has a deal with Greater Sudbury for land to build a battery materials processing facility in the city.
A coroner's inquest heard details this week of what led police to shoot and kill John-Paul ‘Jay’ George in 2020 in northern Ontario.
A collision in London’s downtown core has sent two people to hospital and shut down a busy intersection Wednesday afternoon.
No serious injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a cannabis shop in the city’s east end Wednesday afternoon.
When you live at the top of the mountain, you build up a number of rivalries over the years. Teams that would consider London a main foe include Windsor, Sarnia and Kitchener — but now, you can add the Saginaw Spirit to the mix.
A senior was stranded in his upside down vehicle after his car rolled over a boulder and flipped onto the driver's side.
A multi-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck, motorcyclist, and a passenger car halted traffic in Barrie on Tuesday night.
Police officers in Barrie went on a rescue mission Wednesday afternoon after a concerned call from a citizen downtown.
Windsor police are partnering with healthcare providers to expand support for those experiencing substance use and mental health challenges as part of a downtown initiative.
There are 743 asylum seekers currently living in two hotels in Windsor and city council wants to see if they can be put in hotels outside the city centre to avoid capacity issues during the summer tourism season.
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.
The mayor of Kamloops will no longer speak for the city, after council passed a resolution stripping him of his position as its official spokesman.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Vulcan RCMP are going to host an impaired driving simulation next week to alert residents to the consequences of drunk driving.
Lethbridge police say orange fentanyl was among the drugs seized during the most recent execution of an ongoing enforcement project focusing on the city's downtown.
Captus Generation is looking to build a natural gas-firing plant with incorporated carbon capture and sequestration in the MD of Pincher Creek.
Patients at Sault Ste. Marie’s Group Health Centre who were to be de-rostered this week will soon be able to access a new nurse practitioner-led clinic.
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier, who fought and died on the battlefields in northeastern France during the First World War, is back home this weekend for the first time in more than a hundred years.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.