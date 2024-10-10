World

    • Lightning flashes seen from space as Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida

    A timelapse of satellite imagery shows an impressive number of lightning flashes over Florida as Category 3 Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday

    The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere published the video, and explained, "Abundant lightning can be seen in Southern Florida, where numerous tornados occurred."

    The images were taken by one a weather satellite over a six-hour period from 11 a.m. to 5:11 p.m. EDT.

    Hurricane Milton made landfall in Siesta Key, 122 kilometres south of Tampa, at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    By Wednesday evening, more than 130 tornado warnings associated with Milton had been issued by National Weather Services offices in Florida.

    With files from The Associated Press

