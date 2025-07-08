ADVERTISEMENT

World

Srebrenica women bury loved ones but remain haunted by memories of 1995 massacre

By The Associated Press

Published

Participants in the "March of Peace" march in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, in Nezuk, Bosnia, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.