World

New Israeli strikes hit Tehran as Iran warns that U.S. involvement would risk ‘all-out war’

By The Associated Press

Published

The Israeli Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)


















Politics
Sci-Tech
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.