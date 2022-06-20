A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought

A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought

Archaeologists rushed to excavate and document an ancient city in Iraq before it was once again submerged in the Mosul reservoir. (Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen; KAO/CNN) Archaeologists rushed to excavate and document an ancient city in Iraq before it was once again submerged in the Mosul reservoir. (Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen; KAO/CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social