The votes are in and people want Maya Rudolph back as Kamala Harris on 'SNL'
Maya Rudolph appears at the Time100 Gala in New York on April 25, 2024, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris appears at a luncheon for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the State Department in Washington on April 11, 2024. (AP Photo)
Maya Rudolph, you are up.
If it’s election season, it’s also the time when “Saturday Night Live” writers come together for plenty of satire surrounding politics. The late-night show may already have an incumbent when it comes to portraying Vice President Kamala Harris: Maya Rudolph.
The former “SNL” cast member played Harris so well in a 2019 guest appearance in a Democratic debate sketch, Rudolph won an Emmy. She has since returned to play Harris several times, including another memorable appearance when she hosted the show in 2021 and won another Emmy.
Given that Harris is now running for president, it makes sense many “SNL” viewers are now calling on Rudolph to resume her portrayal in the months leading up to the election.
“Upside? Maya Rudolph,” actress and writer Amy Sedaris captioned an Instagram post with a picture of Rudolph as Harris on “SNL.”
“Hope Maya Rudolph has cleared her schedule,” journalist Yashar Ali wrote on X.
Rudolph told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2020 interview that “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels reached out to her as soon as Biden named Harris as his running mate.
