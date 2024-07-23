Entertainment

    • Keanu Reeves explains why he's always thinking about death

    Keanu Reeves, pictured on July 6, said he's been thinking about death in BBC News interview. (HZ / picture-alliance / dpa / AP via CNN Newsource) Keanu Reeves, pictured on July 6, said he's been thinking about death in BBC News interview. (HZ / picture-alliance / dpa / AP via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Keanu Reeves is aging like the rest of us.

    And for that reason, “The Matrix” has shared, mortality has been on his mind.

    “I’m 59, so I’m thinking about death all the time,” Reeves told BBC News. “I’m young old.”

    Reeves is promoting his first novel, “The Book of Elsewhere.”

    The book is based on the “BRZRKR” comic book series created by Reeves and written in collaboration with British science fiction author China Miéville. The plot of the new novel is centered on B, an immortal warrior with a death wish.

    This has also contributed to Reeves’ focus on death, which, he said, he’s trying to keep in perspective.

    “Hopefully it’s not crippling, but hopefully it’s sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have,” Reeves said.

    And while some may think B is based on Reeves due to his physical traits like long dark hair, the actor and author is mostly laying claim to inspiring some of the character’s violence.

    “I think it was influenced by some of the action films that I had done,” said Reeves, who has had big success in his movie franchises, including the “John Wick” films.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots

    There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows B.C. grizzly basking in clawfoot tub

    A donated clawfoot bathtub has become the preferred lounging spot for a pair of B.C. grizzly bears, who have been taking turns relaxing and reclining in it – with minimal sibling squabbling – for the past year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News