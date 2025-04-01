ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Initiative with Ukraine’s first lady brings new books to Winnipeg libraries

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Winnipeg Public Library has more than 120 new books written in Ukrainian through the Ukrainian Bookshelf Project.


















