How a small town Canadian grandmother ended up in a Hong Kong prison
Over my career, I have investigated a number of romance scams. There is, tragically, a never-ending supply of stories of vulnerable, lonely people who have been duped into handing over their heart and their money to someone who doesn’t exist.
In one investigation, I told the story of what’s believed to be Canada's costliest romance scam: an Ontario woman who was robbed of almost two million dollars.
In another investigation, in which the victim died by suicide, I infiltrated the Nigerian crime syndicate, The Black Axe.
For another story I tracked down one of the thieves and exposed how once you give up even a small amount of money, you are put on a so-called "suckers list." And I have also engaged online with a man who was trying to scam me.
But I have never seen a story like the one airing this weekend on W5.
I first learned of Suzana Thayer's plight when her daughter Angela sent me a panicked email, begging for help.
Her mother had been arrested at Hong Kong's main airport, accused of smuggling drugs into the country.
Angela Thayer travelled to Hong Kong on a quest to free her mother, who stands accused of drug trafficking (W5)
It was such an implausible story. How did a grandmother of six from Barrie, Ont. get caught up in an international scheme that ended with her behind bars, potentially for the rest of her life?
The short answer is: loneliness, naivete and a desire for love. The long answer is more complicated.
Five years after she became a widow, 64-year-old Suzana decided to try to find love online. She was flattered by all of the attention she received. She quickly fell in love with a man who, over the course of a few months, drained her of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
They never met in person.
Supplied photo of 64-year-old grandmother Suzana Thayer, who's sitting in a Hong Kong prison, accused of smuggling cocaine. She and her family insist she was an innocent dupe. (W5)
Her friends and family believe that same man then re-entered her on-line life, using a new name and a new photo. But instead of trying to get money from her, this time he had another plan.
He paid for her to fly to Ethiopia, ostensibly to meet him. But he never showed. So he had some friends drop off presents: new clothing and a new suitcase. He then bought her a ticket to meet him in Hong Kong, where she now sits behind bars.
It turns out those gifts were loaded with cocaine inside the buttons of the clothes.
'It would be a life sentence if I am convicted,' said Suzana Thayer. (Photo source: Information Services Department, Hong Kong)
Our investigation, "The Cocaine Buttons," spans from Canada to Ethiopia and Hong Kong where lawyer Michael Arthur says Suzana’s only hope is to prove that she was caught up in an international crime syndicate.
"There are pretty severe sentences here. She is looking at serious jail time," he told W5.
Her case isn’t expected to even go to trial for another two years. In the meantime, Suzana only gets one 10-minute phone call a month.
I was on the call she had with her daughter Angela in January. Through a crackling connection' she said; "It would be a life sentence if I am convicted. Not being able to see my family again hurts the most. I want you guys to know I am completely done with internet dating."
Watch W5's one-hour documentary, 'The Cocaine Buttons,' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV
Unusual weather phenomenon observed during Ontario snowstorm explained
As a major snowstorm brought heavy snow to southern Ontario Friday evening, residents were met with another, surprising, weather phenomenon.
Holy oil for King Charles' coronation consecrated in Jerusalem
The sacred oil which will be used to anoint King Charles at his coronation in May has been consecrated in Jerusalem, reflecting the British monarch's links to the Holy Land, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Regular sleep could help those who are trying to lose weight: preliminary research
Getting regular, uninterrupted sleep might help those who are trying to lose weight, according to a new study.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Cannabis edibles mislabelled as cannabis extracts may contain significantly more THC, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning Canadians to read labels carefully, as some cannabis edibles have been marketed incorrectly as cannabis extracts, products that contain far more THC.
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant -- somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
-
'Thundersnow' hit Toronto as city pummelled by major winter storm, up to 35 cm of snow
Snow fell as thunder and lightning struck Toronto in a major winter snowstorm pummelling much of southern Ontario Friday evening.
-
Killer Bourque's reduced sentence will cause families pain: N.B. attorney general
New Brunswick's attorney general says it is disappointing and regrettable that the parole ineligibility period for a man who murdered three Mounties in Moncton in 2014 has been reduced.
-
Canada opens new application processing centre in Philippines to help boost immigration
Canada announced the opening of a new visa application processing centre within its embassy in the Philippines Friday in an effort to boost immigration.
-
-
B.C. company clarifies, retracts statements about selling cocaine
A company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has walked back statements issued last month after receiving Health Canada approval to produce and sell cocaine under limited circumstances.
-
Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
-
Holy oil for King Charles' coronation consecrated in Jerusalem
The sacred oil which will be used to anoint King Charles at his coronation in May has been consecrated in Jerusalem, reflecting the British monarch's links to the Holy Land, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
-
Utah man who killed his family was investigated by child agency
Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal.
-
Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer
A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show.
-
Fire at Indonesian oil depot kills 17; thousands evacuated
A large fire broke out at a fuel storage depot in Indonesia's capital Friday, killing at least 17 people, injuring dozens of others and forcing the evacuation of thousands of nearby residents after spreading to their neighbourhood, officials said.
-
King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits
King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, Buckingham Palace said Friday, underscoring Britain's efforts to build bridges with its European neighbours following years of strained relations caused by Brexit.
-
Fired Memphis EMT says police impeded Tyre Nichols' care
A former Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technician told a Tennessee board Friday that officers 'impeded patient care' by refusing to remove Tyre Nichols ' handcuffs, which would have allowed EMTs to check his vital signs after he was brutally beaten by police.
-
Officials split on when to report interference allegations to public, Rosenberg says
The man who wrote a report that recommends a lower threshold for notifying Canadians about foreign interference in elections says there's no consensus about what that threshold should be.
-
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
-
B.C. company clarifies, retracts statements about selling cocaine
A company from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has walked back statements issued last month after receiving Health Canada approval to produce and sell cocaine under limited circumstances.
-
Cuba blasts U.S. for years of disregarding evidence on 'Havana Syndrome'
Cuba on Thursday blasted the United States for taking too long to accept evidence that the ailment "Havana Syndrome" was not likely caused by a foreign enemy, saying Washington ignored the science as a pretext for cutting off relations with the Communist-run island.
-
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
-
New study casts doubt on effectiveness of COVID-19 border closures
A new study comparing data from 166 countries that closed their borders during the first 22 weeks of the pandemic says most targeted closures – aimed at travellers from COVID-19 hotspots – did little to curb the crisis. Total closures helped, but at a cost.
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant -- somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Civil rights audit at Google proposes better tackling of hate speech, misinformation
Google on Friday released an audit that examined how its policies and services impacted civil rights, and recommended the tech giant take steps to tackle misinformation and hate speech, following pressure by advocates to hold such a review.
-
Canadians feeling more vulnerable to fraud than ever before, survey says, but majority fighting back
Canadians are feeling more vulnerable to fraudsters and identity theft than ever before, according to a new survey that shows that most are taking steps to fight back.
-
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, dies at 61
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions, died Friday at age 61.
-
Everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards
Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony.
-
Nan Goldin is going to the Oscars, and she wants to win
Nan Goldin, one of the most groundbreaking still photographers of the past 50 years, hopes to win an Academy Award at this year's Oscars.
-
Food inflation tracker: What are grocery prices like in your province?
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive on CTVNews.ca to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, and fruits and vegetables.
-
World Bank: Quake caused damage worth US$5.1 billion in Syria
The World Bank said Friday that Syria sustained an estimated US$5.1 billion in damages in last month's massive earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern parts of the war-torn country.
-
Mall landlords likely to get 'creative' to fill Nordstrom vacancies: experts
Nordstrom's departure from Canada's retail landscape will leave significant holes in shopping malls, and some analysts say landlords will need to get creative to fill the space.
-
Betting on social media as a news destination for the young
If young people are spending so much time on social media, it stands to reason that's a good place to reach them with news. Operators of the News Movement are betting their business on that hunch.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Winnipeg actor attends New York premiere for Woody Harrelson's new movie 'Champions'
Alex Hintz, a Winnipeg actor who lives with autism, was among those attending the premiere of the "Champions" movie in New York on Feb. 27.
-
U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side
For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.
-
Russia and Belarus boxers should compete, IBA president says
Russia and Belarus athletes should be able to compete under their flag, said International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev on Friday.
-
Canada Soccer, women's team reach interim funding agreement
Canada Soccer and the women's national team have agreed on an interim funding agreement that is retroactive to last year after players threatened to boycott team activities at last month's SheBelieves Cup tournament.
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.
-
EU countries postpone vote on combustion engine ban
The adoption by European Union member countries of new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars and vans has been postponed amid opposition from Germany and conservative lawmakers, the presidency of the EU ministers' council said Friday.
-
Russell expects Hamilton to make big comeback for Mercedes
George Russell downplays the fact he beat Formula One great Lewis Hamilton in their first season at Mercedes and fully expects him to come charging back.