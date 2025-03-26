ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Selling 23andMe assets raises concerns for Canadians' data: Ontario privacy commissioner

By The Canadian Press

Published

A 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service DNA kit arranged in Dobbs Ferry, New York, U.S., on on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.