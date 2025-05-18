ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘A family is torn apart’: 3 children killed, 3 others injured in Hwy. 401 collision; 19-year-old man facing impaired driving charges

By Jermaine Wilson

CP24's Steve Ryan on scene with the latest updates on what happened and new details from the Toronto police press conference.


















