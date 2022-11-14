Former host Russia frozen out as World Cup begins in Qatar

Russian President Vladimir Putin rubs the top of the trophy after the France v Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 final at the Luzhniki Stadium on July 15th 2018 in Moscow, Russia (Photo by Tom Jenkins via Getty Images) Russian President Vladimir Putin rubs the top of the trophy after the France v Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018 final at the Luzhniki Stadium on July 15th 2018 in Moscow, Russia (Photo by Tom Jenkins via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS