Female athletes sue the University of Oregon alleging Title IX violations by the school
Thirty-two female athletes filed a lawsuit against the University of Oregon on Friday that alleges the school is violating Title IX by not providing equal treatment and opportunities to women.
The plaintiffs, who are all either on the varsity beach volleyball team or the club rowing team, are accusing the school of "depriving women of equal treatment and benefits, equal athletic aid, and equal opportunities to participate in varsity intercollegiate athletics."
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon, seeks correction of the alleged violations and unspecified damages.
The lead counsel for the women is Arthur H. Bryant of Bailey & Glasser, who is known for legal efforts to enforce Title IX, the federal law that prohibits gender inequality by educational institutions receiving federal funds.
The beach volleyball players say they do not have facilities for practicing or competing. Instead, the team must practice and compete at a public park with inadequate facilities.
"For example, the public park lacks any stands for spectators, has bathrooms with no doors on the stalls, and is frequently littered with feces, drug paraphernalia, and other discarded items," the players allege in the lawsuit. "No men's team faces anything remotely similar."
The school did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment.
Many of Oregon's men's teams, including the fifth-ranked Ducks football team, have state-of-the-art facilities, take chartered flights to games, eat catered food and have other amenities. The Ducks were playing Friday night in the Pac-12 championship game against Washington in Las Vegas.
Of the 20 varsity sports at Oregon, only beach volleyball does not provide scholarships, although NCAA rules allow the school to give the equivalent of six full athletic scholarships to the team. Players say they wear hand-me-down uniforms and are not provided with any name, image and likeness support.
"Based on the way the beach volleyball team has been treated, female athletes at Oregon do not need much food or water, good or clean clothes or uniforms, scholarships, medical treatment or mental health services, their own facilities, a locker room, proper transportation, or other basic necessities. Male athletes are treated incredibly better in almost every respect," team captain and lead plaintiff Ashley Schroeder said in a statement.
Schroeder said the team could not practice this week because someone had died at the park.
Beach volleyball has been recognized by the NCAA since 2010 and Oregon's program was founded in 2014. The first Division I championship was held in 2016.
The rowers claim the university fails to provide equal opportunities for athletic participation by not having a varsity women's rowing team.
The lawsuit, which sprang from an investigation published in July by The Oregonian newspaper, cites Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act statistics which show that 49% of the student-athletes at Oregon are women, but only 25% of athletics dollars and 15% of its recruiting dollars are spent on them.
