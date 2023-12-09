Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys
The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week's game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw is barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday.
Dom DiSandro is allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties when Philadelphia (10-2) plays at Dallas (9-3). But he is not allowed on the sideline.
"This is an ongoing conversation with the NFL, and we are going to respect the restriction that is currently in place," the Eagles said in a statement.
DiSandro pulled Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in the third quarter. Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, popped up and reached over two officials to put his hand in DiSandro's face.
Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.
"I know in Dom's heart, he truly was trying to defuse the situation right there," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. "I'm sad that it came to what it came to, that anybody got thrown out of the game. The play was what it was. There was a lot of emotion in that game. I've seen Dom have to do that before where he's trying to defuse the situation. Again, that's what he does. Yeah, I know where his heart is and it's truly to defuse the situation and to stop what was going on, on the sideline."
Greenlaw said Wednesday he and DiSandro sent apologies through intermediaries after San Francisco's 42-19 victory over Philadelphia. He said he holds no ill will.
"He seemed like a genuine guy, seemed like a guy that everybody loved in the building," Greenlaw said. "Honestly, I really hate that it escalated and went to that. That's never something I ever been a part of or seen in the game."
The unnecessary roughness penalty was the third personal foul on Greenlaw this season and his ejection was his second in the past two years. He also got tossed from a game last season for a hit to the head of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
The NFL sent a memo to teams on Wednesday reiterating a policy that states non-player personnel are prohibited from making physical contact, taunting or directing insults to opposing players or officials. The memo also said only game officials or coaches should try to break up any altercations. The league said any violations could lead to fines or suspensions.
DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The 45-year-old DiSandro, a burly tough guy who refrains from interviews, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. He also directs security at the team's training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy.
------
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.
