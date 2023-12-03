Canada's Alexandria Loutitt claims World Cup ski jumping silver
Canada's Alexandria Loutitt earned World Cup silver in women's ski jumping action on Sunday.
The Calgary native totalled 267.5 points to finish just behind France's Josephine Pagnier, who had 272.4 points in the large hill competition.
Norway's Eirin Maria Kvandal took bronze with 252.8 points.
"I am happy with my performance this weekend," Loutitt said. "I am really looking forward to the next competitions."
Fellow Calgary native Abigail Strate finished 13th with 221.9 points.
It was the second medal of the season-opening World Cup weekend for the 19-year-old Loutitt, who also grabbed bronze on Saturday in the normal hill event.
Loutitt had 241.6 points to finish behind Pagnier (242.7) and Japan's Yuki Ito (244.6).
Loutitt entered the season as the reigning world champion, having won gold in March in Slovenia.
In addition, she also helped Canada earn its first Olympic medal in ski jumping with a bronze in the mixed team competition at the Beijing Games in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2023.
